City Meetings for the Week of April 15th…At your fingertips

Upcoming Nowalk City Government Meetings: Week of April 15th

 Traffic Authority

   – Date & Time: April 15, 2024, 4:00 PM - 4:15 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83705265389#success

Police Commission

   – Date & Time: April 15, 2024, 4:15 PM - 5:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84857250419#success

Water Pollution Control Authority

   – Date & Time: April 15, 2024, 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84312646064#success

Fire Commission

   – Date & Time: April 16, 2024, 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86425372675#success

Board of Estimate & Taxation Special Meeting

   – Date & Time: April 16, 2024, 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/89521264656#success

Ordinance Committee of the Common Council

   – Date & Time: April 16, 2024, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83880537065#success

Zoning Citation Hearings

   – Date & Time: April 17, 2024, 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

   – Location: City Hall

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82272506846#success

Planning & Zoning Commission

   – Date & Time: April 17, 2024, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82955531430#success

Community Services Committee of the Common Council

   – Date & Time: April 17, 2024, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82589117138#success

Norwalk Transit District

   – Date & Time: April 18, 2024, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

    – LINK: https://norwalktransit.com/event/

Oak Hills Park Authority

   – Date & Time: April 18, 2024, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

   – Location: Room 101 and/or Zoom. 

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85102286021#success

Zoning Board of Appeals

   – Date & Time: April 18, 2024, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84954532451#success

Please note that there are NO MEETINGS scheduled for the Board of Education this week, as Norwalk Public Schools are on Spring Recess. 

