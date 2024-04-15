City Meetings for the Week of April 15th…At your fingertips

Upcoming Nowalk City Government Meetings: Week of April 15th
Traffic Authority
– Date & Time: April 15, 2024, 4:00 PM - 4:15 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83705265389#success
Police Commission
– Date & Time: April 15, 2024, 4:15 PM - 5:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84857250419#success
Water Pollution Control Authority
– Date & Time: April 15, 2024, 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84312646064#success
Fire Commission
– Date & Time: April 16, 2024, 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86425372675#success
Board of Estimate & Taxation Special Meeting
– Date & Time: April 16, 2024, 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/89521264656#success
Ordinance Committee of the Common Council
– Date & Time: April 16, 2024, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83880537065#success
Zoning Citation Hearings
– Date & Time: April 17, 2024, 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
– Location: City Hall
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82272506846#success
Planning & Zoning Commission
– Date & Time: April 17, 2024, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82955531430#success
Community Services Committee of the Common Council
– Date & Time: April 17, 2024, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82589117138#success
Norwalk Transit District
– Date & Time: April 18, 2024, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalktransit.com/event/
Oak Hills Park Authority
– Date & Time: April 18, 2024, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
– Location: Room 101 and/or Zoom.
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85102286021#success
Zoning Board of Appeals
– Date & Time: April 18, 2024, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84954532451#success
Please note that there are NO MEETINGS scheduled for the Board of Education this week, as Norwalk Public Schools are on Spring Recess.
