City Meetings for this Week-At your fingertips…

Here are the upcoming City of Norwalk meetings for the week of March 4, 2024:
Board of Estimate & Taxation Special Meeting
– Date: March 4, 2024
– Time: 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/89521264656#success
Bike / Walk Commission
– Date: March 4, 2024
– Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83199651324#success
Arts and Culture Commission
– Date: March 5, 2024
– Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86284168955#success
Special Meeting of the Common Council
– Date: March 5, 2024
– Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
– Location: Hybrid via Zoom and in person in The Common Council Chambers
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82117821077#success
Planning & Zoning Commission
– Date: March 6, 2024
– Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82955531430#success
Land Use & Building Management Committee of the Common Council
– Date: March 6, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85341595400#success
Fair Rent Commission
– Date: March 6, 2024
– Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/87586256825#success
Economic and Community Development Committee of the Common Council Special Meeting
– Date: March 7, 2024
– Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86586298386#success
Mayor’s Water Quality Committee
– Date: March 7, 2024
– Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83674413827#success
Shellfish Commission
– Date: March 7, 2024
– Time: 7:15 PM - 8:45 PM
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/81217007956#success
Board of Education Meetings
Personnel & Human Relations Meeting
Date: March 4, 2024
– Time: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Location: NPS Family Center, 1 Park St 2nd Floor
Board Workshop
Date: March 5, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp9LWomxX4LEEyBL2pTOqBw
Location: NPS Family Center, 1 Park St 2nd floor
Leave a Reply
You must Register or Login to post a comment.