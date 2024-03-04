Quantcast

City Meetings for this Week-At your fingertips…

Here are the upcoming City of Norwalk meetings for the week of March 4, 2024:

Board of Estimate & Taxation Special Meeting

   – Date: March 4, 2024

   – Time: 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/89521264656#success

Bike / Walk Commission

   – Date: March 4, 2024

   – Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83199651324#success

Arts and Culture Commission

   – Date: March 5, 2024

   – Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86284168955#success

Special Meeting of the Common Council

   – Date: March 5, 2024

   – Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

   – Location: Hybrid via Zoom and in person in The Common Council Chambers

     LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82117821077#success

Planning & Zoning Commission

   – Date: March 6, 2024

   – Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

      LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82955531430#success

Land Use & Building Management Committee of the Common Council

   – Date: March 6, 2024

   – Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

     LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85341595400#success

Fair Rent Commission

   – Date: March 6, 2024

   – Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

     LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/87586256825#success

Economic and Community Development Committee of the Common Council Special Meeting

   – Date: March 7, 2024

   – Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

     LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86586298386#success

Mayor’s Water Quality Committee

    – Date: March 7, 2024

    – Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

       LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83674413827#success

Shellfish Commission

    – Date: March 7, 2024

    – Time: 7:15 PM - 8:45 PM

     LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/81217007956#success

Board of Education Meetings

Personnel & Human Relations Meeting

Date: March 4, 2024

   – Time: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: NPS Family Center, 1 Park St 2nd Floor

Board Workshop

Date: March 5, 2024

   – Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp9LWomxX4LEEyBL2pTOqBw

Location: NPS Family Center, 1 Park St 2nd floor

