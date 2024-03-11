Quantcast

City Meetings: Week of March 11th…at your fingertips

Here’s a list of upcoming City of Norwalk meetings for this week:

Board of Estimate & Taxation Budget Review Meeting

   – Date: March 11, 2024

   – Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

   LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84342844845#success

Commission on the Status of Women Special Meeting

   – Date: March 11, 2024

   – Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

   – Location: Hybrid via Zoom and at the SoNo Library.

  LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86892004751#success

Conservation Commission/Inland Wetland Agency

   – Date: March 12, 2024

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84802345791#success

Common Council Meeting

   – Date: March 12, 2024

   – Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

   – Location: City Hall > Common Council Chambers (Hybrid via Zoom and in person in The Common Council Chambers – 125 East Ave. 3rd floor)

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82117821077#success

Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee of The Common Council

   – Date: March 13, 2024

   – Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85739245126#success

Pension Board

   – Date: March 13, 2024

   – Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86989213763#success

Board of Estimate & Taxation Budget Review Meeting

   – Date: March 13, 2024

   – Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82890801356#success

Recreation, Parks & Cultural Affairs Committee of the Common Council

   – Date: March 13, 2024

   – Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/89070443665#success

Norwalk Housing Board of Commissioners

   – Date: March 14, 2024

   – Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

LINK: https://www.norwalkha.org/calendar-view?id=127

Maritime Aquarium Board of Trustees & Maritime Authority

    – Date: March 14, 2024

    – Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

    – Location: Maritime Aquarium

Finance and Claims Committee of the Common Council

    – Date: March 14, 2024

    – Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83292194046#success

Library Board of Directors

    – Date: March 14, 2024

    – Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84110778128#success

Board of Education Meetings

Curriculum & Instruction Committee

– Date: March 13

– Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp9LWomxX4LEEyBL2pTOqBw

Finance Committee

– Date: March 14

– Time: 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp9LWomxX4LEEyBL2pTOqBw

Policy Committee

– Date: March 14

– Time: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp9LWomxX4LEEyBL2pTOqBw

