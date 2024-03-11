City Meetings: Week of March 11th…at your fingertips

Here’s a list of upcoming City of Norwalk meetings for this week:
Board of Estimate & Taxation Budget Review Meeting
– Date: March 11, 2024
– Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84342844845#success
Commission on the Status of Women Special Meeting
– Date: March 11, 2024
– Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
– Location: Hybrid via Zoom and at the SoNo Library.
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86892004751#success
Conservation Commission/Inland Wetland Agency
– Date: March 12, 2024
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84802345791#success
Common Council Meeting
– Date: March 12, 2024
– Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
– Location: City Hall > Common Council Chambers (Hybrid via Zoom and in person in The Common Council Chambers – 125 East Ave. 3rd floor)
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82117821077#success
Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee of The Common Council
– Date: March 13, 2024
– Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85739245126#success
Pension Board
– Date: March 13, 2024
– Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86989213763#success
Board of Estimate & Taxation Budget Review Meeting
– Date: March 13, 2024
– Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82890801356#success
Recreation, Parks & Cultural Affairs Committee of the Common Council
– Date: March 13, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/89070443665#success
Norwalk Housing Board of Commissioners
– Date: March 14, 2024
– Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
LINK: https://www.norwalkha.org/calendar-view?id=127
Maritime Aquarium Board of Trustees & Maritime Authority
– Date: March 14, 2024
– Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
– Location: Maritime Aquarium
Finance and Claims Committee of the Common Council
– Date: March 14, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83292194046#success
Library Board of Directors
– Date: March 14, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84110778128#success
Board of Education Meetings
Curriculum & Instruction Committee
– Date: March 13
– Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp9LWomxX4LEEyBL2pTOqBw
Finance Committee
– Date: March 14
– Time: 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM
LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp9LWomxX4LEEyBL2pTOqBw
Policy Committee
– Date: March 14
– Time: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM
LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp9LWomxX4LEEyBL2pTOqBw
