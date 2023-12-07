Quantcast

City Menorah lighting set for Wednesday

By


(City of Norwalk)

Everyone will be welcome when Rabbi Yehoshua S. Hecht of Beth Israel Chabad and Rabbi Levi Stone light the Menorah on Norwalk City Hall’s front lawn at 5 p.m. on Wednesday Dec. 13, marking the seventh light of the eight-day Chanukah festival, according to a news release. Mayor Rilling will be there, along with state and local officials. There’s no charge to attend. City Hall is located at 125 East Ave.  

Comments

Leave a Reply

sponsored advertisement

https://vimeo.com/869933285
Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

New Norwalker alarmed by Cranbury Park rumor

Read More

Rowayton newbies look to transform potential City headache into ‘community asset’

NPS deputy superintendent heads for N.J. to lead Hackensack school district

Woman allegedly stabbed man in Norwalk parking lot domestic violence

Norwalk photos: Pub crawl

Advertisement


Recent Comments