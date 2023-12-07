City Menorah lighting set for Wednesday

Everyone will be welcome when Rabbi Yehoshua S. Hecht of Beth Israel Chabad and Rabbi Levi Stone light the Menorah on Norwalk City Hall’s front lawn at 5 p.m. on Wednesday Dec. 13, marking the seventh light of the eight-day Chanukah festival, according to a news release. Mayor Rilling will be there, along with state and local officials. There’s no charge to attend. City Hall is located at 125 East Ave.
