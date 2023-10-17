City negotiates deal with Gardella family for Calf Pasture Beach easements

Assistant Corporation Counsel Darin Callahan explains the Calf Pasture Beach right-of-way to the Gardella family, specified in the 1922 deed, at the Oct. 3 joint meeting of the Common Council Recreation and Parks Committee and the Public Works Committee. Also delineated in magenta are the three proposed driveways.

The City’s legal department negotiated with the Gardella family and drafted an easement for the Calf Pasture Beach driveway, a deal that was attempted four years ago in an effort to clear the way for possible redevelopment of the adjacent to the family’s properties.

The deal also includes cleaned up language for the deed granted by the family in 1922, allowing the creation of Calf Pasture Beach Park in what Assistant Corporation Counsel Darin Callahan characterized as “effectively a gift or donation.”

Under the new agreement, which is yet to be approved by City bodies, the City would construct three driveways off the beach access road to Gardella properties at 0, 48, 50 and 62 Calf Pasture Beach Road, along with crossover median openings to allow drivers to head in either direction. The access road would be realigned.

The Gardellas would pay $480,000, of which $100,000 goes toward the road work, Callahan said at a joint meeting of the Common Council Recreation and the Parks Committee and Public Works Committee.

It’s founded on a right-of-way into the beach granted to the family in the deed, over the westerly and northern part of the park, adjacent to the families’ properties, which include Cove Marina.

Callahan’s memo to the Council explains that the Gardella family approached the City about seven years ago, seeking to address issues in the deed, mostly stemming from outdated or poorly designed passages.

The family requested easements that the Council rejected, he wrote.

“After a lot of discussion, including a few discussions with multiple Committees in Executive Session, it was clear that that was not going to be something that we could do,” he explained at the joint Committee meeting.

That’s dealt with in the current agreement by a six-year restriction barring the City from making improvements to the access road that would prevent sidewalk construction, bike paths, and/or underground utilities.

Easements of that sort are dealt with when there’s an application pending before the Planning and Zoning Commission, Callahan said. The six-year restriction allows the family to consider what they’re doing with the lots.

Lastly, the agreement would clean up and modernize the very outdated language in the deed that is inconsistent with the property’s use, Callahan said. The passage that includes a prohibition on businesses at the beach is set to be shortened to simply specify that the property is to be used for public recreational use.

The agreement stems from “a lot of work” over the years since the family first come to the City, Corporation Counsel Mario Coppola said. Four or five different attorneys have represented them, and “I want to give a lot of credit to their current counsel, both Attorney (Larry) Cafero and Attorney (Liz) Suchy, because their approach was to listen to what the some of the concerns the City had, where there was some disagreement in the negotiations. And we also listened to them as well.”

Collaborative work developed “a win-win for everybody,” he said.

The Gardellas “take very serious their deal, if you will, back in 1922, to make sure that the city maintains Calf Pasture Beach as a park,” Cafero said, citing “unfortunate misunderstandings.”

“We were able in the past year with new counsel and a new approach and new leadership in the Gardella family to sort of take fresh eyes on this and move forward in a rapid manner,” Cafero said, agreeing that it’s a “win-win” and “the precious resource that we have, will do nothing but get better under this agreement. It’s protected from uses that would not be in keeping with a park and in a beachfront community.”

Coppola and Callahan were “tough” “fair” “reasonable and respectful,” and “always had the city’s best interest in mind,” he said.

Coppola said the agreement would prevent litigation because “when this was initially presented to us, it was made clear that, you know, if we can’t resolve this, that there will be a legal action filed.”

With the agreement, “each side can go on about their business as far as making the best and most appropriate use of Calf Pasture Beach and so the Gardella family could make appropriate uses of their property,” Callahan said.



Council member Bryan Meek (R-District D) said, “I think I’m for this whole development going forward,” and asked Cafero what kind of uses would go on the Gardella’s private property, specifically the former Ascension Beach.

Cafero pointed out that the City has been violating the deed by allowing restaurants and ball fields in the park. The Gardellas agreed to have those restrictions removed.

As for development possibilities, “I think what you’re asking is, are there any restrictions on what they can develop in those three parcels? The answer is yes, it’s controlled by zoning, like all of your parcels are in the city of Norwalk.”

In 2019, Architect Scott Ross of Landwise said “new ownership” created by generational transition was looking to be more responsive to current boating trends and market forces.

“In order to fund the infrastructure improvements that are going to be required to upgrade this marina, to the tune of about $20 million over a period of years – that’s new bulkheads, new docks, new surface facilities, club facilities – to make it what it really ought to be, the Gardellas have to find a way to fund these improvements,” he said. “And part of that has to do with making the best utilization out of all the land so that the marina can coexist with some other uses … other than Longshore and Sunset Grill.”

The new driveways would allow visitors to enter the properties without going through the boatyard, he said.

The new agreement was unanimously advanced at the joint Committee meeting. Public Works Committee Chairwoman Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) said it would need Planning and Zoning Commission approval before going to the full Council for a vote.