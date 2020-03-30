City, nonprofits discuss ways to address new needs from coronavirus

NORWALK, Conn. — City departments, local nonprofits, and other social services agencies have been getting together at least weekly to address the growing needs from the community as the coronavirus continues to impact the area.

Norwalk Director of Health Deanna D’Amore told dozens of service providers who gathered on a conference call on Friday morning that we’re still in the “acceleration phase” of COVID-19.

She wanted to warn the providers that recent information from the CDC and Connecticut Department of Health showed that there could be multiple phases of this virus.

“We’re clearly in the middle of the first wave, but potentially, we could see another wave in the fall, and we could see another wave next year in the spring,” she said. “They’re thinking that the first wave could last between 8-10 weeks in total, and that at least 10 pecent [of the population] could get sick during this wave, so it’s incredibly important that we keep with the social distancing, the physical distancing measures in order to slow the spread.”

Planning for the Needs

But in order to slow the spread, schools are closed, many people have lost their jobs, and more people need help now than ever, providers said.

That’s why they’re working on gathering information from the community about what those needs might be, are there providers already offering ways to help, or what does the city need to be doing to fill in the gaps.

“We are pushing out a survey of needs assessment for people that want to volunteer, people that may want to donate, and then also getting a sense of what services for supplies, cleaning, meal delivery, reassurance, are out there,” said Norwalk Deputy Director of Emergency Management Michele DeLuca. “So basically being matchmakers, so residents can see where some of the needs are if they do want to volunteer, if they want to make donations, they’ll be able to actually kind of have a running list, see a map of what’s happening.”

Norwalk ACTS is also conducting its own survey, CEO Jennifer Barahona said, to see what needs their community might have and where funds should be targeted.

“From a social work perspective, the concern that we’re all reaching out, those of us that have clients, we’re reaching out to our most vulnerable — our kind of tier two and three people,” she said. “There’s a whole lot of people in Norwalk who are not connected already to a nonprofit agency, a social service agency, there’s also a lot of tier one people who will become tier two and three people without proactive outreach and support for their mental health needs.”

Barahona is coordinating potential donors looking to address some of the needs identified both through the survey and issues identified by staff. One of the biggest areas of need that has surfaced is for rental assistance, she said.

“We are getting a lot of inquiries from funders—the funding community is really looking to us to try to understand what those needs are, so as best we can we’re trying to figure those out,” she said.

However, some providers said that they believe bigger plans, particularly how to deal with quarantining people who are living in shelters or supportive housing, are needed.

Anthony DiLauro, executive director of the Human Services Council, said that his organization does “have a positive case at 40 South Main St.,” which “provides stable, safe and quality housing for tenants to advance and achieve independence and who would otherwise be homeless or at-risk of homelessness.”

While they’ve reported it, and followed all the guidelines for quarantining the person and anyone who may have come into contact with them, DiLauro questioned if there was a plan for the Norwalk area that involved using a hotel or similar structure to move a person with the coronavirus into another place.

“Is there anybody else dealing with quarantining and ideas around separating people out of the building?” he asked. “Has any of that work been done?”

DiLauro said that, in terms of need, they’re having to utilize a lot of staff to make sure people are properly quarantined.

“Some of the challenges out there, extra staff because we have to bring food there on a regular basis to make sure he doesn’t leave his apartment, there’s laundry issues in terms of getting laundry, so staff has to do that,” he said. “We had to dig really deep and hard to find some masks because if he opens his door to pick up the food, he should have a mask on.”

Other providers on the call said that the nonprofit Supportive Housing Works has been doing some of this work, but more could be done specifically for the Norwalk area, as others like Stamford and Bridgeport are working on plans to use emptied out college dorms for potential overflow and quarantine-related needs.

Connecting Students

With Norwalk Public Schools closed at least through mid-April, students are still doing classwork through distance learning. In order to address some of the needs of students who don’t all have access to computers and internet at home, NPS has distributed Google Chromebooks to all students in grades 4-12 and have also given out 200 hotspots from Sprint, Chief of Digital Learning and Development Ralph Valenzisi said. Still, there is spotty internet in some areas, something Valenzisi said he might look to Norwalk ACTS to see if they could partner and address those gaps.

Providing Food

A variety of service providers have food available to those in need, but they strongly urge anyone not feeling well to stay home and let someone else bring it to you.

“We’re working really hard to get our home delivery up and running and we’re hoping that by next week we will be able to home deliver,” Nancy Coughlin, of Person2Person, a nonprofit that provides food and clothing, said.

Erin McDonough, director of community relations and marketing at Norwalk Open Door Shelter, said that they’re offering breakfast every day from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and dinner every day from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Everyone is welcome to come, to pick up for family members, other people who need help with food, so people don’t have to come for themselves to get meals,” she said.

Christi Pope, director of Compassion Ministries for the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, said they bring their mobile unit to Norwalk four days a week to help provide meals. Their schedule is: 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 13 Day St., Thursday at Meadow Gardens, Friday at Roodner Court, and 1 p.m. on Sunday at Mt. Zion Church.

Moving Forward

Norwalk Chief of Social Services Lamond Daniels, who organized the weekly call, thanked everyone for their work. He said that often, the services are out there, but that now the providers “have to be creative” in how to get them to people who are quarantined.

D’Amore did offer a bit of good news — there are small signs that the physical distancing measures are working both in and near Connecticut.

“New York is seeing some signs that the social measures could be working,” she said. “The number of cases are increasing in New York, but they are seeing some signs that the stringent restrictions on social gatherings could be slowing the virus’s spread. Dr. [Matthew] Carter from our state health department had said there’s evidence that social distancing is making an impact in Connecticut. He had expected New Haven and Hartford counties to have much higher case counts than they have right now, and so he believes that the social distancing could be helping the spread of the disease to different parts of the state.”

D’Amore said that in the Fairfield County area, those signs might be slower, but she believed the measures are working.

“Because southwestern Connecticut is an extension of New York, it will take us longer to see that we’re making an impact