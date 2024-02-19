City of Norwalk Meetings- Accessible at Your Fingertips: Week of February 19th

Fair Housing Advisory Commission
February 20, 2024, 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location: Norwalk Health Department
Fire Commission
February 20, 2024, 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86425372675#success
Water Pollution Control Authority
February 20, 2024, 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84312646064#success
Ordinance Committee of the Common Council
February 20, 2024, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83880537065#success
Zoning Citation Hearings
February 21, 2024, 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Planning & Zoning Commission
February 21, 2024, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82955531430#success
Commission on the Status of Women Special Meeting
February 21, 2024, 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86892004751#success
Community Services Committee of the Common Council
February 21, 2024, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82589117138#success
Finance and Claims Committee of the Common Council Special Meeting
February 22, 2024, 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/88913978797?pwd=RFFSVlZ6SXlIZFlBc252N1BkL2VtQT09#success
Public Safety & General Government
February 22, 2024, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/81266585519#success
Board of Education
No calendar items. NPS Winter Break February 19-February 23
