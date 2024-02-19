Quantcast
,

City of Norwalk Meetings- Accessible at Your Fingertips: Week of February 19th

By


City Meeting Listing

Fair Housing Advisory Commission

February 20, 2024, 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Location: Norwalk Health Department

Fire Commission

February 20, 2024, 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86425372675#success

Water Pollution Control Authority

February 20, 2024, 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84312646064#success

Ordinance Committee of the Common Council

February 20, 2024, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83880537065#success

Zoning Citation Hearings

February 21, 2024, 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82955531430#success

Planning & Zoning Commission

February 21, 2024, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82955531430#success

Commission on the Status of Women Special Meeting

February 21, 2024, 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86892004751#success

Community Services Committee of the Common Council

February 21, 2024, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82589117138#success

Finance and Claims Committee of the Common Council Special Meeting

February 22, 2024, 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/88913978797?pwd=RFFSVlZ6SXlIZFlBc252N1BkL2VtQT09#success

Public Safety & General Government

February 22, 2024, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/81266585519#success

Board of Education

No calendar items. NPS Winter Break February 19-February 23

Comments

Leave a Reply

Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation

Popular Stories

Norwalk police sergeant arrested after fatal collision investigation

Just Four Norwalk Residents Weigh in on Proposed City Budget

Rilling Proposes $442.7 Million Norwalk Budget, 4.5% Increase Over Last Year

Revised Meadow Gardens Housing Plan Approved by P&Z 

Five Takeaways from Common Council 

Recent Comments