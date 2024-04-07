City of Norwalk Meetings…At your Fingertips

Quantcast

Here are the upcoming City of Norwalk Boards & Commission Meetings for this week:

Commission on the Status of Women

   – Date: April 8, 2024

   – Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86892004751#success

 Oak Hills Park Authority Special Meeting

   – Date: April 8, 2024

   – Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

   – Location: Room 101 and/or Zoom (refer to agenda for details)

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85102286021#success

Conservation Commission/Inland Wetland Agency

   – Date: April 9, 2024

   – Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84802345791#success

Common Council Meeting

   – Date: April 9, 2024

   – Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

   – Location: City Hall, Common Council Chambers (Hybrid via Zoom and in person)

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82117821077#success

Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee of The Common Council

   – Date: April 10, 2024

   – Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85739245126#success

Pension Board

   – Date: April 10, 2024

   – Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86989213763#success

 Recreation, Parks & Cultural Affairs Committee of the Common Council

   – Date: April 10, 2024

   – Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/89070443665#success

Norwalk Housing Board of Commissioners

   – Date: April 11, 2024

   – Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

   – INFO: All meetings are held via Zoom. All meeting locations, times, agendas and minutes will post to the Norwalk Housing website www.norwalkha.org 

 Finance and Claims Committee of the Common Council

   – Date: April 11, 2024

   – Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83292194046#success

Library Board of Directors

    – Date: April 11, 2024

    – Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

    – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84110778128#success

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETINGS

Board of Education Special Meeting

-Date: April 9, 2024

-Time: 5:30pm-8:00pm

-Location: Family Center, 1 Park Street

This meeting will be in-person only. 

Policy Committee

-Date: April 11, 2024

-Time: 5:00pm-6:00pm

-LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp9LWomxX4LEEyBL2pTOqBw

** Reminders: NO SCHOOL APRIL 10, 2024

**NPS SPRING RECESS: April 15, 2024-April 19, 2024

