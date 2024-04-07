City of Norwalk Meetings…At your Fingertips

Here are the upcoming City of Norwalk Boards & Commission Meetings for this week:
Commission on the Status of Women
– Date: April 8, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86892004751#success
Oak Hills Park Authority Special Meeting
– Date: April 8, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
– Location: Room 101 and/or Zoom (refer to agenda for details)
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85102286021#success
Conservation Commission/Inland Wetland Agency
– Date: April 9, 2024
– Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84802345791#success
Common Council Meeting
– Date: April 9, 2024
– Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
– Location: City Hall, Common Council Chambers (Hybrid via Zoom and in person)
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82117821077#success
Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee of The Common Council
– Date: April 10, 2024
– Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85739245126#success
Pension Board
– Date: April 10, 2024
– Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86989213763#success
Recreation, Parks & Cultural Affairs Committee of the Common Council
– Date: April 10, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/89070443665#success
Norwalk Housing Board of Commissioners
– Date: April 11, 2024
– Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
– INFO: All meetings are held via Zoom. All meeting locations, times, agendas and minutes will post to the Norwalk Housing website www.norwalkha.org
Finance and Claims Committee of the Common Council
– Date: April 11, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83292194046#success
Library Board of Directors
– Date: April 11, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84110778128#success
BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETINGS
Board of Education Special Meeting
-Date: April 9, 2024
-Time: 5:30pm-8:00pm
-Location: Family Center, 1 Park Street
This meeting will be in-person only.
Policy Committee
-Date: April 11, 2024
-Time: 5:00pm-6:00pm
-LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp9LWomxX4LEEyBL2pTOqBw
** Reminders: NO SCHOOL APRIL 10, 2024
**NPS SPRING RECESS: April 15, 2024-April 19, 2024
