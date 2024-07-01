City of Norwalk Meetings…At your Fingertips

Here is a list of upcoming City of Norwalk meetings:
Bike / Walk Commission
– Date:** July 1, 2024
– Time: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83199651324#success
Board of Estimate & Taxation
– Date: July 1, 2024
– Time: 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM
-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/89521264656#success
Arts and Culture Commission
– Date: July 2, 2024
– Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86284168955#success
Land Use & Building Management Committee of the Common Council Special Meeting
– Date: July 2, 2024
– Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85341595400#success
Public Works Committee of the Common Council
– Date: July 2, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/87671688992#success
There are NO ITEMS on the Board of Education Calendar this week.
Happy Fourth of July!
