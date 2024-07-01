Quantcast

City of Norwalk Meetings…At your Fingertips

Here is a list of upcoming City of Norwalk meetings:

Bike / Walk Commission

   – Date:** July 1, 2024

   – Time: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83199651324#success

Board of Estimate & Taxation

   – Date: July 1, 2024

   – Time: 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

   -LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/89521264656#success

Arts and Culture Commission

   – Date: July 2, 2024

   – Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86284168955#success

Land Use & Building Management Committee of the Common Council Special Meeting

   – Date: July 2, 2024

   – Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85341595400#success

Public Works Committee of the Common Council

   – Date: July 2, 2024

   – Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

   -LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/87671688992#success

There are NO ITEMS on the Board of Education Calendar this week.

Happy Fourth of July!

