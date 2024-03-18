City of Norwalk Meetings: At your fingertips…

City Meetings for Norwalk CT for the week of March 18, 2024:
1. Fair Housing Advisory Commission
– Date: March 18, 2024
– Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
– Location: Norwalk Health Department
2. Traffic Authority
– Date: March 18, 2024
– Time: 4:00 PM - 4:15 PM
– Location: City Hall > Via Zoom Webinar
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83705265389#success
3. Police Commission
– Date: March 18, 2024
– Time: 4:15 PM - 5:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84857250419#success
4. Water Pollution Control Authority
– Date: March 18, 2024
– Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84312646064#success
5. Board of Estimate & Taxation Budget Review Meeting
– Date: March 18, 2024
– Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/81026659287#success
6. Fire Commission
– Date: March 19, 2024
– Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86425372675#success
7. Ordinance Committee of the Common Council
– Date: March 19, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83880537065#success
8. Planning & Zoning Commission
– Date: March 20, 2024
– Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82955531430#success
9. Board of Estimate & Taxation Public Hearing
– Date: March 20, 2024
– Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86823176231#success
10. Community Services Committee of the Common Council
CANCELED!
11. Five Mile River Commission
– Date: March 21, 2024
– Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
– LINK: To join a remote meeting contact [email protected] to obtain the relevant meeting entry code.
12. Oak Hills Park Authority
– Date: March 21, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
– Location: Room 101 and/or Zoom. Please refer to the agenda for location/details.
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85102286021#success
13. Zoning Board of Appeals
– Date: March 21, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84954532451#success
14. Board of Education Meeting
-Board Business Meeting
-Date: March 19, 2024
-Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
-Location: Common Council Chambers 3rd Floor City Hall
-LINK: https://zoom.us/j/97922021109
Note: On 3/18/24, NoN updated the calendar to reflect per Melissa Murray (Common Council Member) The Community Services meeting this week has been canceled due to the BET Meeting (10:07am updated)
