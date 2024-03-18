City of Norwalk Meetings: At your fingertips…

Quantcast

City Meetings for Norwalk CT for the week of March 18, 2024:

1. Fair Housing Advisory Commission

   – Date: March 18, 2024

   – Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

   – Location: Norwalk Health Department

2. Traffic Authority

   – Date: March 18, 2024

   – Time: 4:00 PM - 4:15 PM

   – Location: City Hall > Via Zoom Webinar

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83705265389#success

3. Police Commission

   – Date: March 18, 2024

   – Time: 4:15 PM - 5:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84857250419#success

4. Water Pollution Control Authority

   – Date: March 18, 2024

   – Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84312646064#success

5. Board of Estimate & Taxation Budget Review Meeting

   – Date: March 18, 2024

   – Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/81026659287#success

6. Fire Commission

   – Date: March 19, 2024

   – Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86425372675#success

7. Ordinance Committee of the Common Council

   – Date: March 19, 2024

   – Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83880537065#success

8. Planning & Zoning Commission

   – Date: March 20, 2024

   – Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82955531430#success

9. Board of Estimate & Taxation Public Hearing

   – Date: March 20, 2024

   – Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86823176231#success

10. Community Services Committee of the Common Council

   CANCELED!

11. Five Mile River Commission

    – Date: March 21, 2024

    – Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

    – LINK: To join a remote meeting contact [email protected] to obtain the relevant meeting entry code.

12. Oak Hills Park Authority

    – Date: March 21, 2024

    – Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

    – Location: Room 101 and/or Zoom. Please refer to the agenda for location/details.

    – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85102286021#success

13. Zoning Board of Appeals

    – Date: March 21, 2024

    – Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

    – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84954532451#success

14. Board of Education Meeting

-Board Business Meeting

-Date: March 19, 2024

-Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

-Location: Common Council Chambers 3rd Floor City Hall

-LINK: https://zoom.us/j/97922021109

