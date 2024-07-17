City of Norwalk Upcoming Meetings…At your Fingertips

Quantcast

Here is a list of upcoming city meetings in Norwalk:

1. Norwalk Parking Authority Special Meeting

   – Date: July 17, 2024

   – Time:6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84544561804#success

2. Community Services Committee of the Common Council

   – Date:July 17, 2024

   – Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82589117138#success

3. Oak Hills Park Authority

   – Date: July 18, 2024

   – Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

   – Location: Room 101 and/or Zoom (Refer to agenda for location/details)

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85102286021#success

4. Zoning Board of Appeals

   – Date: July 18, 2024

   – Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84954532451#success

5. Ad Hoc Day Care Committee of the Planning & Zoning Commission

   – Date: July 19, 2024

   – Time: 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/87689319238#success

There are NO items on the BOE Calendar this week!

