City of Norwalk Upcoming Meetings…At your Fingertips

Here is a list of upcoming city meetings in Norwalk:
1. Norwalk Parking Authority Special Meeting
– Date: July 17, 2024
– Time:6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84544561804#success
2. Community Services Committee of the Common Council
– Date:July 17, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82589117138#success
3. Oak Hills Park Authority
– Date: July 18, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
– Location: Room 101 and/or Zoom (Refer to agenda for location/details)
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85102286021#success
4. Zoning Board of Appeals
– Date: July 18, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84954532451#success
5. Ad Hoc Day Care Committee of the Planning & Zoning Commission
– Date: July 19, 2024
– Time: 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/87689319238#success
There are NO items on the BOE Calendar this week!
Leave a Reply
You must Register or Login to post a comment.