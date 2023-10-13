City offers DPW open house and Touch-a-Truck party

Last year’s Touch-a-Truck event.

Norwalk’s Annual Open House and Touch-a-Truck party is set for Saturday Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Public Works Operations Center, 15 South Smith St., according to a news release.

It’s free and family-friendly, with hands-on demonstrations, fun giveaways, and wastewater treatment plant tours. Attendees can explore City vehicles and meet members from various departments, including Fire, Police, Public Works, Health, and Community Services. You’ll get Halloween safety tips and giveaways, so consider wearing your Halloween costume.

Guests can help feed less fortunate citizens by bringing such non-perishable food items as peanut butter, jelly, tuna, macaroni & cheese, pasta sauce, soup and kids’ snacks for donation to Person-to-Person’s South Norwalk pantry. Please do your part. No one should be hungry.

You might encounter traffic delays—the City issued this statement: “The Connecticut Department of Transportation will be working on the replacement of the bridge on I-95 during the weekend of this event. While the highway won’t be closed, local traffic could be heavier than usual. Residents should allow a little extra time to get to and from the event.”

More information is said to be attainable from Customer Service at (203) 854-3200 or email [email protected].