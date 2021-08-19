City plans NPD traffic stops, waste acceptance; elsewhere, a museum talk and a film festival

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

NPD plans ‘zero tolerance’ traffic stops

plans ‘zero tolerance’ traffic stops Hazardous Waste Day is Aug. 28

is Aug. 28 LMMM : ‘Secret Lives: Untold Stories’

: ‘Secret Lives: Untold Stories’ Norwalk Film Festival invites submissions

‘Back to School Slow Down Days’

Norwalk Police say they’ll be conducting zero tolerance motor vehicle enforcement throughout the city starting Monday, Aug. 23. “Multiple officers will fan out across the city over the next two weeks to conduct speed enforcement in preparation for the start of school.”

You’re reminded to expect increased pedestrian traffic when school starts on Monday Aug. 30, and to obey directions given by school crossing guards.

Your chance to dispose of hazardous waste

Household Hazardous Waste Day 2021 is Saturday, Aug. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Norwalk High School (corner of Strawberry Hill Ave and County Street), rain or shine, according to a press release. The event is open to residents of Norwalk, Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, Stamford, Westport and Wilton.

Have your driver’s license readily available. You cannot be a commercial business. Commercial loads will be turned away.

Acceptable items include:

Gasoline

Kerosene

Auto care products

Oil based or alkyd paints, stains, thinners, spray paints

Insect killer

Weed killer

Fungicide (rose dust)

Chemical fertilizer

Garden lime

Cleaners, polishes

Mercury thermometers

Pet care products

Pool chemicals

Latex paint (not considered HHW, but still acceptable). Thoroughly dry, completely solid latex paint can also be disposed of in regular trash.

Items not accepted:

Motor oil and antifreeze*

Electronics*

Cooking oil*

*The Crescent St. Transfer Station will accept these materials from Norwalk Residents Only .

Ammunition, Flares, Explosives: Call Norwalk Police (203) 854 3000

Asbestos–Contact CT Dept. of Health or Dept. of Environmental Protection

CFL bulbs–Bring unbroken bulbs to Lowes or Home Depot

Medical or biological waste

Radioactive material

Important guidelines:



Sort and pack different materials separately.

Don’t mix chemicals.

Leave the material in its original labelled containers.

Pack securely. Tighten the caps and lids.

If your load exceeds 40 pounds or 30 gallons, or if you have questions, call Norwalk Customer Service at (203) 854-3200.

Visit Household Hazardous Waste | Norwalk, CT – Official Website (norwalkct.org) for more info.

Lockwood-Mathews

Hidden family stories, photos, and documents at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will be revealed in “The Mansion’s Secret Lives: Untold Stories, 1865-1960,” a talk by historic preservation specialist Daryn Reyman-Lock, Ph.D. at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.

Reyman-Lock, an accomplished archaeologist, is a first-call collection curator and municipal consultant whose expertise includes historic landscape and building research. Her work encompasses phenomenology, i.e. the study of experience and consciousness. She said, “The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion is a historically significant building whose history has been created, destroyed, changed and shaped by those responsible for its inception, construction and use.”

Get tickets at the Events page on the Museum’s website www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com. Members tickets cost $10, non-members $15. The Museum phone is (203) 838-9799.

Upcoming film festival

Submissions for The Second Annual Norwalk Film Festival can be made at https://filmfreeway.com/NorwalkFilmFestival, according to a press release. Under the banner “Unity through Diversity through Film,” the festival’s stated goal is to present a cinematic “window into Norwalk residents’ lives.”

The festival will take place Friday Dec. 17 through Sunday Dec. 19 at multiple locations including Norwalk Public Library, The Wall Street Theatre, Factory Underground and the Norwalk Art Space. Filmmaker panel discussions, interactive workshops, and presentation of the 2021 “Standing Ovation Award” are planned.

The Festival’s co-founder, filmmaker Marge Costa said, “I am thrilled to be part of the grass roots team bringing back the festival for its second year. The festival will reassert a focus on the vitality and diversity of Norwalk. The unique storytelling of filmmakers from around the country, and the world, will resonate with our lives and bring voice to different people and the diverse visions of our community.”

The initial festival was held in 2019, with over 80 films exploring such topics as single parenting, the LGBTQ community, the Special Olympics, Alzheimer’s, and life in other cultures. At that time, Mayor Harry Rilling said, “The Norwalk Film Festival, with its recognition of our city as a unique, multicultural community, is a welcome addition to our vibrant arts scene.”

Norwalk Arts Society, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 will accept donations and sponsorships on behalf of the festival. Email them at [email protected]. Volunteers wishing to join the Festival team should email [email protected].