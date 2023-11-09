City plans session on Norwalk revaluation

The values that Norwalk assigns to all residential and commercial properties may soon change. The City will mail a “Notice of New Values” to property owners by early December.

Connecticut law requires all state municipalities to reevaluate properties every five years, with inspections required every ten years. Details of Norwalk’s 2023 revaluation will be put forth with Q&A opportunity at 7 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 15 in the City Hall Community Room, located at 125 East Ave. The Zoom dial-in is (646) 558- 8656. Webinar ID is 841 2511 6570 Link: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84125116570

Vision Government Solutions, hired by the City to ascertain residential values, visited all residential properties and then mailed a “Data Verification Report” to each address so that property owners could verify accuracy of the info collected. Values were then determined based on a market analysis “using industry recognized appraisal methods” according to a news release.

Safeground Analytics was retained for the commercial property valuation.

You’ll be able to discuss your property’s new value with a Vision Government Solutions or Safeground Analytics representative in an informal hearing in December or January.

Presenters at the Nov. 15 session will include Norwalk Interim Assessor Paul J. Gorman, Vision Government Solutions Project Manager Gary Fields, and Safeground Analytics CEO /Senior Appraisal Consultant John Valente.

Further info is said to be at Vision Government Solutions’ website https://www.vgsi.com/taxpayer-revaluation-information/ Or address inquiries to the City’s Tax Assessor’s Office at (203) 854-7888.