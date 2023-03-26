City program targets SoNo for investment funding

Maritime Aquarium; CCP

Applications are being accepted for grants under the new two-part South Norwalk Investment Program (SNIP), according to a news release. Meant to increase SoNo property values by improving the neighborhood’s ambiance and structural viability, SNIP was recently put forth as the next phase of the MLK Corridor Initiative in a joint announcement from Mayor Rilling, Common Council members, community leaders, the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency, and State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25).

The City will attack disrepair and blight by laying out a total of $1.25M: $750K to the Residential Façade Improvement Program, and $500K to the Low Income Improvement Loan Program.

Rilling said, “Thanks to the strong partnership between the City, the community, and the Redevelopment Agency, the MLK Corridor Initiative is making major investments in the South Norwalk community. Through residential façade improvement programs, we are investing in people and families and creating positive change that will have lasting benefits for the residents of South Norwalk. We are investing in homes, infrastructure, parks, sidewalks, and more; everything a community needs to thrive and flourish.”

Duff said, “This investment is proof positive of our commitment to all of the neighborhoods in Norwalk. Everyone should benefit from the growth of our city and live in an area that they are proud of.”

Application deadline is Tuesday May 30. A second application period will occur toward year’s end “funding permitting.” Get full details and apply at https://www.norwalkct.org/3443/SNI. Email questions to Redevelopment Agency Housing Development Project Manager Stephen Ivan at [email protected].

Aquarium’s World Autism Day

The Maritime Aquarium will mark World Autism Day, Sunday Apr. 2, by conducting a “sensory-friendly morning.” Starting at 8 a.m. the Aquarium’s galleries and exhibits will operate with dimmed lights and lowered sounds so as to accommodate guests with sensory-processing differences, according to a news release. A before-hours 9 a.m. seal feeding demonstration will be free of narration, and two 4D Theater showings will proceed with lights on, sounds lowered, and no sensory effects.

Reduced price tickets will cost $19 for adults and $14 for children. Special needs guests needing to leave within 30 minutes of arriving can get a ticket to return on another day.

The Aquarium is a member of Accessibility for All, a partnership of Fairfield County attractions striving to “reduce the stress of planning outings for guests with intellectual, sensory, and physical challenges.” Aquarium staff training includes best practices for accommodating special needs guests.

“Providing enjoyable experiences to our guests is one of our top priorities,” said Aquarium Vice President of Education Tom Naiman. “Our sensory-friendly mornings allow those with sensory-processing differences to comfortably explore the Aquarium in a fun and accepting environment.”

More details are at www.maritimeaquarium.org/accessibility.

CCP gets grant

The Center for Contemporary Printmaking, a nonprofit fine art facility located in Mathews Park, recently got a $16,000 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant allocated by funding conduit CT Humanities. The $16k will go towards the Center’s exhibitions, open house demonstrations, and after-school instruction. Executive Director Kimberly Henrikson said, “This funding provides critical financial support for operations and maintaining the programs and partnerships we have developed within our community over the past 28 years, many of which we offer at low or no cost.”

According to a news release, CT Humanities has spread more than $8.5 mil. in state funds across 723 Connecticut cultural institutions. The money comes from a two-year, $30.7 million arts and humanities layout ratified by the State General Assembly, approved by Governor Ned Lamont, and administered by the Connecticut State Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD)/Connecticut Office of the Arts.

The Center for Contemporary Printmaking’s website is at Center for Contemporary Printmaking (contemprints.org).