City reopens Devon’s Place playground after reconstruction

Mayor Harry Rilling leads a news conference Wednesday at Devon’s Place. (Harold F. Cobin)

Devon’s Place, an ADA-oriented children’s playground in Matthews Park, has reopened after six weeks of reconstruction.

Chief among the improvements to the 2004-built park is resilient surface around the playground equipment, a smooth surface rather than the mulch-like material used previously, officials said Wednesday at a ribbon cutting. It has a soft, rubbery feel when you walk on it, and is intended to absorb energy and prevent injuries if a child falls on the ground.

The new surface at Devon’s Place. Superintendent of Parks and Public Property Ken Hughes said the material is poured in place like a mold and then it dries and becomes firm. The installer drops a “bowling ball” type device onto the finished surface to measure its absorption level to ensure it complies with required standards. (Harold F. Cobin)

It’s also permeable to water.

“It shows that the City’s commitment to Recreation and Parks, to get young people outside enjoying themselves,” Mayor Harry Rilling said. “But Devon’s Place is a little special. Devon’s Place is a place that is friendly to those who might have physical challenges.”

With the new surface, “somebody with a wheelchair can roll over it much more easily,” he said.

Wednesday at Devon’s Place. (Harold F. Cobin)

The playground is “targeted for those youth that have sensory difficulties,”said Norwalk Recreation and Parks Director Robert Stowers. “I’m very familiar with that I have a stepson that is autistic. And so that’s this kind of playground of the very important to me.”

Stowers lauded State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) as “returning a lot of funds back to our community,” allowing the upgrade.

“I was here 20 years ago when we did the initial ribbon cutting on Devon’s Place when it first opened as a playground for all children and all abilities,” Duff said. “And it was very exciting, because there’s really only just a few of those around the state.”

Wednesday at Devon’s Place. (Harold F. Cobin)

Improvements include “a few new playground tools,” Stowers said.

“Renovations included updating playground equipment and installing poured-in-place (PIP) surface material for children to run and play on,” a news release said. “PIP rubber is considered one of the best surfacing options for inclusive playgrounds, as it allows for safe and easy play for children and is ADA-compliant for those with physical limitations.”

“The state monies have been used to do improve other playgrounds throughout the city,” Stowers said. “We have completed work at Kendall School playground, Cranbury Park, Bouton Street; we’re now working on Ludlow and next will be Flax Hill, then, Brookside School, and then Marvin School.”