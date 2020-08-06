Norwalk responding to widespread reports of damage from Isaias

NORWALK, Conn. — The City continues cleanup and recovery activities from Isaias. DPW crews continue to clear city streets of debris and fallen trees. Trees that contain power lines can’t be cleared until Eversource or their contractors confirm they’re de-energized and moved. Once that’s complete, DPW can remove the fallen trees.

More than 12,000 outages have been reported to Eversource. However, South Norwalk Electric and Third Taxing have been restored. Residents should continue to try and report outages by phone, text or via their app. Calf Pasture Beach and Veterans Park have re-opened today but Cranbury Park will be remain closed Thursday, Aug. 6. Residents can contact Norwalk Customer service at 203-854-3200 to report damage.

The City’s Yard Waste site is open from 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. during the week and Saturday from 7 p.m. – 4 p.m. A City Disposal pass is needed to bring yard debris. Due to COVID, face masks are required. A special yard debris pick-up will be scheduled within the next two weeks to assist residents. More information will be posted on the City’s website and social media.

The Fire Department has responded to several calls regarding Carbon Monoxide. Residents are reminded NOT to operate generators indoors or close to windows. Grills and other propane cooking stoves should not be used indoors.

The Norwalk Public library has set up outdoor charging stations at the Main Library.

Traffic lights are out throughout the City and residents are encouraged to stay off the roads and allow crews to safely work. While many residents may want to walk outside to survey the damage, it’s important to remember that debris can be dangerous. Downed trees and limbs can contain wires and other hazards. Some wires may still have a current and can be dangerous to adults, pets and children. Don’t assume wires are de-energized!

Residents are encouraged to be a good neighbor and check on elderly or vulnerable friends and family members, especially if they’ve lost power.

The city will continue to post information on the website at www.norwalkct.org