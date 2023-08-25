City rolls out new Recreation registration platform

NORWALK, Conn. — Starting Friday Sept. 1, Norwalkers can sign up online for any of the city’s fall recreation programs by using bilingual (English/Spanish) registration platform Active Net. Go to https://rb.gy/pk7hq, click “Sign in/up,” then give the Rec and Parks department 24 hours to validate you and send you a confirmation email.

Active Net is said to be efficient and secure. A news release listed some of the activities available to you:

Adult Sports Leagues;

Adult and Youth Aquatic Programs;

Youth and Teen Programs;

Seasonal Events;

Summer Camps;

Use of Athletic Fields and Public Park Spaces;

Cultural Events and Celebrations; and

Indoor Facility Rentals.

Mayor Rilling said “The City of Norwalk is excited to announce the rollout of our new online Recreation and Parks system, offering residents a convenient way to register for recreation programs and events. The City offers a wealth of recreation programs to all ages, including adult sports leagues, youth and teen programs, aquatic programs and more, and now residents can access a user friendly, easy-to-navigate registration system from the comfort of their home.”

Email your questions to [email protected], or call (203) 854-7806.