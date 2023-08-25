Quantcast

City rolls out new Recreation registration platform

NORWALK, Conn. — Starting Friday Sept. 1, Norwalkers can sign up online for any of the city’s fall recreation programs by using bilingual (English/Spanish) registration platform Active Net.  Go to  https://rb.gy/pk7hq, click “Sign in/up,” then give the Rec and Parks department 24 hours to validate you and send you a confirmation email. 

Active Net is said to be efficient and secure.  A news release listed some of the activities available to you:

  • Adult Sports Leagues;
  • Adult and Youth Aquatic Programs;
  • Youth and Teen Programs;
  • Seasonal Events;
  • Summer Camps;
  • Use of Athletic Fields and Public Park Spaces;
  • Cultural Events and Celebrations; and
  • Indoor Facility Rentals.

Mayor Rilling said “The City of Norwalk is excited to announce the rollout of our new online Recreation and Parks system, offering residents a convenient way to register for recreation programs and events.  The City offers a wealth of recreation programs to all ages, including adult sports leagues, youth and teen programs, aquatic programs and more, and now residents can access a user friendly, easy-to-navigate registration system from the comfort of their home.”

Email your questions to [email protected],  or call (203) 854-7806.

