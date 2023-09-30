Quantcast

City to hold Community Cannabis Forum

By


Once Around the City cube

Cannabis retail shops will soon open in Norwalk.  You can learn about plans for teaching the public how to enjoy cannabis responsibly and for educating youth about risks associated with use of the drug at the Community Cannabis Forum, where a panel of City and State officials, cannabis merchants, and others will explore the topic. It’s planned for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3rd   in the City Hall Community Room located at 125 East Avenue.  Attend in person or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82033230417?pwd=N1hZWUk2TXlyYmwvbGo5U1lxSWdOQT09 

According to a news release, the discussion will include an audience Q&A.  Panelists will include:

  • Mayor Rilling  
  • Steve Kleppin, Norwalk Planning and Zoning Director
  • Ryan Harold, Norwalk Public Schools District Safety and Security Operations Supervisor
  • Jim Walsh, Norwalk Police Chief  
  • Margaret Watt, Positive Directions Prevention Director/The Norwalk Partnership Co-Chair
  • Denique Weidema-Lewis, CT Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Prevention and Health Promotion Division Behavioral Health Program Manager 
  • Michael LaFrieda, Chief Operating Officer at Shangri-La (a dispensary opening in Norwalk) 
  • Dennis So, Retail Operations Director at Fine Fettle (a dispensary opening up in Norwalk) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Norwalk Police say they caught drug dealers in the act

Read More

Residents raise concerns over Norwalk Waterfront Industrial Study

Norwalk Parks Master Plan approved

Norwalk political notes: The election develops

Norwalk DPW removes some political signs

Advertisement


Recent Comments