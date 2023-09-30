City to hold Community Cannabis Forum

Cannabis retail shops will soon open in Norwalk. You can learn about plans for teaching the public how to enjoy cannabis responsibly and for educating youth about risks associated with use of the drug at the Community Cannabis Forum, where a panel of City and State officials, cannabis merchants, and others will explore the topic. It’s planned for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3rd in the City Hall Community Room located at 125 East Avenue. Attend in person or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82033230417?pwd=N1hZWUk2TXlyYmwvbGo5U1lxSWdOQT09

According to a news release, the discussion will include an audience Q&A. Panelists will include: