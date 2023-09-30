City to hold Community Cannabis Forum

Cannabis retail shops will soon open in Norwalk. You can learn about plans for teaching the public how to enjoy cannabis responsibly and for educating youth about risks associated with use of the drug at the Community Cannabis Forum, where a panel of City and State officials, cannabis merchants, and others will explore the topic. It’s planned for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3rd in the City Hall Community Room located at 125 East Avenue. Attend in person or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82033230417?pwd=N1hZWUk2TXlyYmwvbGo5U1lxSWdOQT09
According to a news release, the discussion will include an audience Q&A. Panelists will include:
- Mayor Rilling
- Steve Kleppin, Norwalk Planning and Zoning Director
- Ryan Harold, Norwalk Public Schools District Safety and Security Operations Supervisor
- Jim Walsh, Norwalk Police Chief
- Margaret Watt, Positive Directions Prevention Director/The Norwalk Partnership Co-Chair
- Denique Weidema-Lewis, CT Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Prevention and Health Promotion Division Behavioral Health Program Manager
- Michael LaFrieda, Chief Operating Officer at Shangri-La (a dispensary opening in Norwalk)
- Dennis So, Retail Operations Director at Fine Fettle (a dispensary opening up in Norwalk)
