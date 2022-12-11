City unveils Purple Heart Monument

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk honored its Purple Heart recipients Saturday in a ceremony marking the new Purple Heart monument in Veterans Park.

“The Purple Heart is awarded for wounds or death as result of an act of any opposing armed force, as a result of an international terrorist attack or as a result of military operations while serving as part of a peacekeeping force,” Air Force’s Personnel Center explains.

“You have to have first been wounded in combat by an enemy of the United States. It’s not a gift. Nobody wants it. Nobody volunteers for it. But when you wear it, you wear it proud,” said Dan Eddinger, Department of Connecticut Commander for the Military Order of the Purple Heart, guest speaker at the ceremonial unveiling.

Norwalk’s Purple Heart monument, designed to resemble one at the National Purple Heart Museum in Vails Gate, N.Y., is made of Indian red granite and was installed Sept. 28, a City news release said. Two benches were added in October.

“In August 2020, Norwalk was designated as a Purple Heart City to honor one of the nation’s oldest military awards in history. The Purple Heart Medal has been awarded to nearly 200 Norwalk individuals, including 32 still Missing in Action and 97 who were awarded posthumously,” it said.

The average age of the posthumous award winners was 24.9 years old, said Jeff DeWitt, Chairman of the Advisory – Military and Veterans Liaison Committee for the City of Norwalk. Of the 199 recipients, one served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and one in Enduring Freedom; nine were in World War I, 20 were in the Korean War, 37 were in the Vietnam War, and 131 in World War II.

“Introduced as the ‘Badge of Military Merit’ by General George Washington in 1782, the Purple Heart is one of the most recognized and respected medals awarded to members of the U.S. armed forces,” the City news release said.

“Only three individuals are known to have received the Badge of Military Merit during the American Revolution. On May 3, 1783, Sergeant William Brown of the 5th Connecticut Regiment of the Connecticut Line, and Sergeant Elijah Churchill of the 2nd Continental Light Dragoons were awarded the Badge of Military Merit. A month later, on June 10, 1783, Sergeant Daniel Bissell of the 2nd Connecticut Regiment of the Connecticut Line was also awarded a Badge of Military Merit,” Mount Vernon states.

“The roots of the Purple Heart Medal were right here in Connecticut,” DeWitt said Saturday. “In 1932, in honor of what would have been George Washington’s 200 birthday, Douglas MacArthur led an effort to revive the medal and he was successful. He made it retroactive to April 5, 1917, making World War I veterans eligible. During World War II, the medal was changed to recognition of combat injuries and in some cases death.”

Cari Ettinger spoke in honor of her late nephew David Fahey, who died at age 23 in 2011 while on patrol in the Kandahar province of Afghanistan, when his vehicle was struck by an IED (improvised explosive device). He was “just months from coming home,” she said.

“He had big plans of a home and a family of his own, and a fast car of course. He also planned to continue with police work as he was very proud of being an Army MP,” she said. ‘…I hope this Purple Heart monument is visited frequently and all who come, whether a receiver of the Purple Heart or a family member, know how your sacrifice was appreciated, and the families to know you’re not alone in your loss or grief.”

