City’s Fire Station 4 an unfit environment for Norwalk’s bravest

Norwalk’s Fire Station 4 (Photo by Julia Rachel.)

Fire Station 4 at 180 Westport Avenue, the busiest of Norwalk’s three single-engine companies, is an unfit environment for firefighters, who share the space with a large population of rodents, cracked and loose asbestos tiles, and ceilings stained brown from leaks.

Between the asbestos and the rodents, the firefighters are exposed to a multitude of toxins. Lt. Chad Boudreau said the drop ceilings exacerbate the issue, making it harder to locate the rodents whose odor permeates the building. The smell is particularly offensive when the animals die above the firefighters’ living quarters.

The condition of the building in no way reflects its importance to the community.

Station 4’s response zone spans a diverse area that includes multi- and single-family homes, residential complexes, retail spaces, medical facilities, and notable locations such as Norwalk High School, big box retailers, strip malls, and manufacturers.

According to the International Association of Firefighters, Station 4 “is consistently the busiest of the three single Engine Companies in the city with responses to many traffic accidents, EMS runs, working fires and mutual aid requests from our neighbors in Westport.”

It is always staffed with one lieutenant and three firefighters working 24-hour shifts. Rotating schedules and station assignments mean all 120 firefighters work shifts at Station 4.

“We live here; this is our house. We maintain it every single day,” Boudreau told NoN during a recent tour of the station. “We clean the kitchen, we clean all the bathrooms, we clean all the offices. Everything gets cleaned every single day by everybody.”

Regardless, firefighters said, extensive repairs are desperately needed.

Throughout the building, ceiling tiles have been stained brown by persistent leaks. The damaged tiles pose a continuous threat by releasing toxic dust into the air, and the rodent problem is sufficient to warrant visits from exterminators every two weeks.

Throughout the building, ceiling tiles have been stained brown by persistent leaks. (Photo by Julia Rachel.)

Aside from what Boudreau calls “little fixes,” Station 4, built in 1967, is the only one of the city’s five fire stations that hasn’t been renovated over the past decade or so. Renovations to Station 1, on New Canaan Avenue, were just completed. Station 2, on Connecticut Avenue, was redone in 2013. Station 3, on Van Zant Street, was renovated in 2014, and Station 5, on Meadow Street, is in the process of being upgraded.

The Norwalk Common Council has allocated $175,000 from the city’s operating budget for repairs to the station, a mere fraction of Fire Chief Gino Gatto’s estimated $3 million needed for a full renovation. Plans are underway to begin renovating the building and adding space next year. In an email to NoN, Chief Gatto acknowledged that while it won’t cover the renovation cost, it does represent a step toward addressing the station’s needs.