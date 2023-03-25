Civic-minded talks upcoming

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Dathan co-hosts online forum about energy

co-hosts online forum about energy Redevelopment seeks public opinions on Webster Lot plan

seeks public opinions on Webster Lot plan Long Island Soundkeeper to discuss stormwater issues

Energy online forum

Do you want to talk to state lawmakers about your electricity rates, energy needs, and related topics? If so, you can throw in at “Everything Energy,” an online public forum planned for 5:30 p.m. on Monday Mar. 27. According to a news release, attendees will be State Senator Ceci Maher (D- Darien/New Canaan/ Redding/ Ridgefield/Stamford/Weston/Westport/ Wilton), State Representatives Lucy Dathan (D-Norwalk/New Canaan) and Keith Denning (D-New Canaan/Ridgefield/Wilton), Public Utilities Regulatory Authority Chairwoman Marissa Gillett, and Department of Energy & Environmental Protection Deputy Commissioner Hank Webster.

The Zoom link is : https://ctdeep.zoom.us/j/86528991566. You’ll also find a live stream at https://www.facebook.com/RepresentativeLucyDathan; https://www.facebook.com/StateRepDenning/; https://www.facebook.com/StateSenatorCeciMaher/.

Webster lot public forum

You can weigh in on plans for a new mixed-use development at the Webster Street Parking Lot, 55 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, on Tuesday Mar. 28 from 6 until 7:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Norwalk Public Library SoNo branch, located at 10 Washington St. Developer Quarterra will put forth its vision for what proponents describe as a “significant revitalization opportunity for the South Norwalk community.” The plan is said to encompass housing, retail space, added parking, and a new green expanse.

A news release says that community leaders and Norwalk Redevelopment Agency Executive Director Brian Bidolli will be there to hear your views. Bidolli said, “The most essential component of this redevelopment project is gathering public input and feedback to inform the highest and best use of the Webster Lot. We want to hear from members of the public about what their priorities are for this redevelopment opportunity as we move from a general concept to an actual development plan. Public input and feedback are critical, and I encourage folks to participate in this listening session.”

Mayor Rilling said, “This public-private partnership is a smart investment in the heart of South Norwalk and will help our community thrive by generating greater economic opportunities. The project aims to enhance the community’s quality of life by creating spaces for local businesses, expanded parking and housing opportunities close to public transit, but first we want to hear from the community about what they envision and gather their ideas and feedback.”

Water pollution talk

Stormwater pollution’s adverse effect on Norwalk’s waterways, recreation, fishing and swimming will be discussed by Long Island Soundkeeper Bill Lucey at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Mar. 29 at the Norwalk Public Library, located at 1 Belden Avenue. Lucey will speak about stormwater authorities’ potential for correcting the problems. Register to attend the talk by email to [email protected]. or phone (203) 899-2780 ext. 15133.

Reminder:

NancyOnNorwalk requires full names from commenters.

For more information, go here.