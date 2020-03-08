CNNA, stamps at the senior center, NLT meeting and a Chamber event

NORWALK, Conn. — Some upcoming Norwalk events for your consideration:

CNNA hosts Norwalk financial duo for a look into City budgets and taxes

Stamp club offers exhibition

Norwalk Land Trust’s annual meeting features beekeeper

Chamber’s dinner features ‘This Old House’ guest speaker

Dachowitz and Ford to explain the budgeting process

Norwalk’s Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz and Tax Assessor William Ford will explain the tax and budgeting process that funds Norwalk schools, operations, and infrastructure on Monday March 30, 7-9 p.m. in the City Hall Community Room, according to a press release from sponsor Coalition of Norwalk Neighborhood Associations (CNNA). A question and answer session will follow the presentations. Inquiries may be directed to [email protected].

City Hall is located at 125 East Ave.

Norwalk Stamp Club exhibition

Specially created woman suffrage postage covers, featuring two uniquely postmarked stamps on an envelope created by famed stamp designer Chris Calle, will highlight the Norwalk Stamp Club’s annual Philatelic Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday March 14 at the Norwalk Senior Center, located at 11 Allen Road, Norwalk, according to a press release. Mr. Calle will be on hand to autograph the covers which feature his 78-cent U.S. stamp honoring Connecticut suffragist Alice Paul along with a second woman suffrage stamp.

Two versions of the cover will be available: a signed numbered League of Women Voters version for $5, and a standard Exhibition version for $3. City officials are invited to receive the first copies at an 11:30 a.m. ceremony.

A voter information booth will be staffed by Norwalk League of Women Voters, and a worldwide collection of woman suffrage covers will be displayed.

More than 750,000 stamps are expected to be offered by a dozen dealers. The exhibition is open to the public, and admission is free.

NLT highlights beekeeping

Author, beekeeper and entrepreneur Carla Marina Marchese will speak at the Norwalk Land Trust’s annual meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday April 20 at Norwalk City Hall, located at 125 East Ave., according to a press release. Founder of Red Bee Honey, Marchese chronicled her transition from the workaday world to life as a beekeeper in Honeybee Lessons from an Accidental Beekeeper. Her second book, The Honey Connoisseur: Selecting, Tasting, and Pairing Honey, co-authored with Bee Culture Magazine editor Kim Flottum, is regarded as the definitive guide to honey. Marchese is the founder of the American Honey Tasting Society and a member of the National Register of experts in the sensory analysis of honey.

Admission is free and open to the public. More information is available at redbee.com.

Chamber of Commerce dinner

The Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce 131st Annual Dinner is set for 5 p.m. Thursday April 16 at Lakota Oaks, located at 32 Weed Ave., according to a press release. Featured guest speaker Eric G. Thorkilsen, Executive Chairman of This Old House Ventures, will discuss the history and progression of the “This Old House” program, home improvement and lifestyle media, and the challenge of filling trade and construction industry jobs. Cost is $150 per person, and tables of 10 may be reserved. Attendees should RSVP by Wednesday April 1 to https://web.norwalkchamberofcommerce.com/events/131st-Annual-Dinner-19/details. The Chamber’s phone is (203) 866 2521.