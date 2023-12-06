Coalition removes lobster traps from Long Island Sound

An old, ruined lobster pot pulled up out of Long Island Sound last year by The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk. As many as 1 million abandoned lobster pots litter the bottom of the Sound. Most continue to attract crustaceans and fish, which die in the untended traps. (Maritime Aquarium)

Nearly 1,200 abandoned lobster trapping pots have been removed from Long Island Sound’s Connecticut waters via the combined efforts of The Maritime Aquarium, Save the Sound, Project Oceanology, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County, Remote Ecologist and local fishers under the banner of the “Lobster Trap Recovery and Assessment Partnership” (L-TRAP). Abandoned pots continue to entrap lobsters, crabs, and fish who then die and attract larger predators; moreover, the pots are said to “disrupt bottom habitats, interfere with navigation and the work of remaining members of the fishery, and leach potentially harmful chemicals into the water as plastic coating on the gear breaks down.

According to a news release, L-TRAP has made 57 of 95 federally funded trips. Maritime Aquarium Conservation and Policy Director Sarah Crosby, Ph.D. said ,“We are delighted to be working alongside current and former members of the lobster fishery to accomplish this important work. We have found over 10,000 animals inside of these traps so far, both alive and dead, including fish, crabs, and even a few lobsters! We are learning so much about the Sound through this work, but also restoring the ecosystem in a really tangible way. There are lots of traps left to collect, but we have great momentum and amazing partners! We are excited to keep going.”

Save the Sound’s Long Island Soundkeeper Bill Lucey said,“We began this initiative for Connecticut in 2019, and it is great to see the program completing its first year. Working with the Connecticut fishing industry captains and crewmembers has been an invaluable learning experience. Each fishery is unique, and their advice on how to accomplish this cleanup has greatly enhanced our efficiency. When fisheries managers, harvesters and ecologists work together the entire Sound benefits.”

Project Oceanology Marine Science Educator Amy Stockburger said, “As an organization focused primarily on environmental education and outreach we’re excited to contribute to this conservation effort because it not only benefits our local environment but also inspires our students to take action in their own communities. It’s been a rewarding experience to work with a variety of industry partners and we look forward to the next 1,000 traps and the discoveries that come with it!”

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County Executive Director Vanessa Lockel said, “This project underscores our organization’s dedication to environmental stewardship and fostering positive, long-term changes for the Sound’s health through collaboration with other organizations and the fishing industry. The array of ecological and financial benefits is truly significant, and CCE Suffolk is immensely proud to be a part of L-TRAP and its valued partnerships.”

Remote Ecologist Founder and Research Scientist David Hudson, Ph.D. said, “Having researched crustaceans my whole career, it is incredibly important to work with the members of fisheries and aquaculture operations in Long Island Sound to prioritize conservation actions that will ensure a healthy estuary and improve the outcomes for the ecological community. We are learning important insights not only about the biological impact of these traps and how the Sound has changed over the past couple decades, but also of the historical uses of these spaces by coastal communities.”

Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Commissioner Katie Dykes said, “We are thrilled that the cooperative effort to remove ghost fishing gear from Long Island Sound has achieved this notable milestone. We appreciate the effort of all the project partners in bringing to fruition the promise of the 2018 Public Act which created the ability for DEEP to authorize third parties to remove lost fishing gear from the Sound. The L-TRAP partnership is a great example of how various stakeholders can work with regulators to collaboratively deliver positive outcomes for the Long Island Sound ecosystem. We look forward to continuing to support the partnership’s important work.”

