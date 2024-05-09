College-bound seminar for HS music students

High school students bent on pursuing collegiate performing arts degrees can benefit from the information and guidance provided by Music Theatre of Connecticut’s (MTC) “Comprehensive College Bound Seminar” on Sunday May 18 from 10 a.m. until noon at MTC’s Norwalk complex, located at 509 Westport Avenue.

MTC’s deep dive is said to include:

In-depth information on over 50 colleges and their performing arts programs.

Application and audition timelines.

Grasping college theatre departments’ unique philosophies.

Post-graduation transitioning to a career as a performing artist.

According to a news release, the program boasts a 100% placement rate, including NYU, Northwestern, and University of Michigan. Notable graduates include composer/lyricist Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen) and singing actress Mia Gentile (Kinky Boots, Forbidden Broadway).

The seminar’s tuition fee is $95, including scheduling of a 30 minute private consultation at a later date. Get more info and reserve a spot for the seminar here, or by calling (203) 454-3883.