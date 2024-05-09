Quantcast
,

College-bound seminar for HS music students

By


Once Around the City cube

High school students bent on pursuing collegiate performing arts degrees can benefit from the information and guidance provided by Music Theatre of Connecticut’s (MTC) “Comprehensive College Bound Seminar” on Sunday May 18 from 10 a.m. until noon at MTC’s Norwalk complex, located at 509 Westport Avenue.

MTC’s deep dive is said to include:

  • In-depth information on over 50 colleges and their performing arts programs.
  • Application and audition timelines.
  • Grasping college theatre departments’ unique philosophies.
  • Post-graduation transitioning to a career as a performing artist.

According to a news release, the program boasts a 100% placement rate, including NYU, Northwestern, and University of Michigan. Notable graduates include composer/lyricist Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen) and singing actress Mia Gentile (Kinky Boots, Forbidden Broadway).

The seminar’s tuition fee is $95, including scheduling of a 30 minute private consultation at a later date. Get more info and reserve a spot for the seminar here, or by calling (203) 454-3883.

Recommended

Opinion
Youth Reconnection Requires ‘The Big Picture’
Norwalk antique car lovers, you just might love this
Norwalk antique car lovers, you just might love this
Board of Education reviews 2025-26 calendar; announces college fair for May 1
Board of Education reviews 2025-26 calendar; announces college fair for May 1

Comments

One response to “College-bound seminar for HS music students”

  1. stephen balazs

    Is this a public notice or a free advertisement? Difficult to tell. Term seminar for a 2 hour event seems questionable. I get tons of emails from firms offering free retirement seminars etc…many with no cost–but a hook. My sense is this does not belong on the news site except as a paid for ad. $95 per person for 2 hrs isn’t cheap, This isn’t meant to disparage the company involved but this doesn’t belong as an article-

Leave a Reply

Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation

Popular Stories

Gasoline tanker truck ignites I-95 crash in Norwalk

A first look inside Norwalk’s Route 1 corridor study 

Norwalk’s Fairfield Ave bridge to be demolished following gasoline tanker fire on I-95

What are we actually saving on South Main?

Northbound I-95 has reopened

Recent Comments