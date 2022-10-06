Collins memorial is Saturday

We write to remind Norwalk residents that the family and colleagues of former Norwalk Mayor Bill Collins will be holding a “celebration of life” memorial service in his honor on Saturday, October 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, located at 10 North Water Street in Norwalk.

The service will feature remembrances of Bill’s life from his family and his wide circle of friends that will celebrate his remarkable activities and his lasting achievements as a state legislator, Norwalk Mayor, statewide advocate for progressive issues, op ed columnist, and international traveler.

Members of the public wishing to attend in person are requested to RSVP in advance by sending an email to either of us, to former Norwalk Mayor Alex Knopp ([email protected]) or to Kay Anderson ([email protected]).

We respectfully are requesting pre-registration for an attendance count because light refreshments will be served, and the seating is sufficient for a large gathering but is not unlimited.

The Maritime Aquarium was a crowning achievement of Bill’s terms as Mayor and a signature landmark for his nationally-recognized urban preservation project of the SoNo District. The Aquarium has generously donated its space for the memorial.

Thank you,

Kay Anderson and Alex Knopp