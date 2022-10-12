Collins remembered fondly in memorial service

NORWALK, Conn. — Former Mayor Bill Collins was an unusual mover and shaker, setting an example that has made life better for people throughout Connecticut, former New Haven Mayor John DeStefano said.

Collins, back in the 80s, set an example “that there was another way to do things,” DeStefano said. The informal Collins educational series offered “A Ph.D., if you will, not on what you can or can’t do. But what you ought to do, what is right to do, what is the necessary thing to do for your community. And your people.”

Others speaking at Saturday’s memorial service, held in a Maritime Aquarium hall adjacent to Pinniped Cove and the Shark & Ray touch tank, recalled Collins in more Norwalk-centric ways, responsible for the building itself.

“Without Bill’s ability to dream, and then identify the means by which those dreams can be brought to reality, there would be no Maritime Aquarium,” Christopher du P. Roosevelt, founder of The Maritime Aquarium, said in a statement read by Aquarium President and CEO Jason Patlis. “Many able people have extraordinary vision, compelling wisdom and inspiring determination. But a few translate them into action.”

“Most politicians choose the easy projects first, to show an early sign of success, but not Bill. He chose the hardest and the most important, and that was South Norwalk. And who here tonight denies that this vibrant city would be what it is today without what Bill did in South Norwalk?” said Sheilah Thorn Smith, who served as development coordinator under Collins, a position he created.

Collins, who was State Representative for District 140 from 1974 to 1977 and Mayor from 1977 to 1981 and 1983 to 1987, died in a one-car accident in July while driving cross country. New Mexico police believed he fell asleep at the wheel, a family member said.

“He was a master of collaboration and magnanimity. Never pushy and certainly not a pushover. He was smart, strong, funny, and had the most generous heart,” Thorn Smith said.

“If you look around Norwalk, you can see Bill’s touches, every place you look,” Mayor Harry Rilling said, pointing out that he was wearing a tie Collins had given him. “It says Norwalk is great. Norwalk is great, and Norwalk is great. And I think that’s Bill’s motto. He knows that Norwalk is great.”

Former Mayor Richard Moccia couldn’t attend, but sent a statement read by former Mayor Alex Knopp.

As a Common Council member, Moccia had fought the Aquarium idea.

“I would like to say that one of the regrets I had about Bill’s passing is that during our many interactions, I should have expressed my gratitude to him for his vision that helped create the Norwalk Maritime Center,” Moccia said. “Bill’s efforts and persistence overcame many obstacles, including the naysayers of which I was one. Bill was right. I was wrong. His dream provided an impetus for Norwalk’s overall rebuilding. For those that remember, when Bill took over Norwalk was considered in the hole in the doughnut of lower Fairfield County. Well, thanks to Bill, we are now the doughnut.”

Brechin Morgan said he met Collins in 1977 and still has a potholder, a campaign giveaway that symbolized Collins handling hot issues.

Collins convinced a local business to allow him to paint a mural on the side of its building, he said.

“Bill understood instinctively what a vibrant arts community, as small as it may have been, could do to help an area and he actively promoted the arts in many ways, including starting one of the first iterations of the Norwalk Arts Commission, which brought people like Dennis Bradbury into the neighborhood,” Morgan said. “…Look around you now. It all came together then to transform our community during that formative time.”

Norwalk Preservation Trust President Tod Bryant credited Collins with “saving an entire neighborhood, which has become the signature of Norwalk,” Washington Street. He “put together an incredible team of people” who worked “together in ways that were absolutely astonishing.”

“I believe that Bill Collins is the reason that Norwalk is at the level that it is today in terms of its prominence among Connecticut cities and cities and in the regions,” Bryant said. “Without SoNo that would not happen.

Marilyn Robinson, who served as City Clerk under Collins, recalled him as unflappable, even with a contentious Council. After a meeting that went to 1 a.m., she asked how he stayed so calm. He said, “Marilyn, it’s because I have you next to me and I know you’re the one that’s getting all worked up.”

Collins was working toward tax fairness “up until very recently,” voicing concerns and arguing that millionaires and billionaires “were more fortunate to have benefited by the schools, the police, the roads,” and needed to pay their fair share, said Tom Swan, Executive Director of the Connecticut Citizen Action Group (CCAG). Collins “energized” him.

Susan Ward-Romcalli recalled growing up with Collins as an uncle and “you can imagine holiday meals were very political affairs.” That made its way to her daughter when she was 16, as she decided to run for her Los Angeles neighborhood Council and won, Ward-Romcalli said. She “channeled her Bill Collins” and bore a little smile when she voted no, so “the legacy of Bill Collins continues.”

Eric Gibbs, Collins’ younger stepson, said the family received some belongings Collins had with him on his last cross-country trek; it included potholders and receipts by which you could chart Collins’ path. You could imagine Collins chatting with everyone connected to those receipts, be it the Dairy Queen in Nebraska or the Longhorn Steakhouse in Springfield, Colorado.

“He had his own speed,” Gibbs said. “… He was on his way to visit us, in our small town on the Oregon coast. I can’t go a mile from my front door without thinking about him, trying to see my world through his eyes, looking at a road or a hill or riverbank, wondering what the world is like, what he would see. He did that to the very end.”

If you want to understand how difficult it was to renew South Norwalk, watch “Survival of a Small City,” Sheilah Thorn Smith said.