Comic Lisa Lampanelli in fundraisers for Music Theatre of CT

The uproarious insult comic Lisa Lampanelli will give script-in-hand performances of her memoire Lisa Lampanelli: Irrelevant! in fundraisers for the Music Theatre of Connecticut on Saturday, Aug. 3 and Friday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. According to a news release, the shows will be followed by an audience talk-back, a Q&A, and an after-show reception.

In Irrelevant! Lampanelli recalls the path she’s travelled since her 2018 retirement from stand-up comedy. Her 30-year high-profile career included frequent appearances on Comedy Central Roasts, The Howard Stern Show, and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and she raised $130,000 for the Gay Men’s Health Crisis on Celebrity Apprentice.

Tickets to this fundraiser cost $65, including fees. Get them at https://www.musictheatreofct.com/irrelevant, or by calling the MTC Box Office at (203) 454-3883, Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Music Theatre of Connecticut is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, located at 509 Westport Avenue in Norwalk