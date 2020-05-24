Commemorating those who made our history

Memorial Day is a time to reflect on the contributions of those who served in the military in times of war and made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of our country.

It is a solemn and moving occasion, because it is a time for us to honor the fallen who served in all armed conflicts, at all moments in our history. It can be hard, with the distance of time, to take the measure of their sacrifices. But thinking about them as individuals makes it easier. Each loss of life left a void in a family that will never be filled, a lifetime of opportunities never to be taken, and a grief for many that is intensely personal.

On Memorial Day, we also honor these fallen veterans’ families, many of whom are members of our communities. They deserve our respect and thanks for the enormity of their sacrifice.

All of the towns in the 143rd district have wonderful community traditions for commemorating Memorial Day. This year, we won’t be able to gather for parades and public ceremonies. But there are still ways to pause and think about what Memorial Day means for all of us.

Here are a few ways that Wiltonians, Norwalkers, and Westporters will be paying tribute to the service of our fallen veterans.

Wilton

The Wilton Memorial Day Committee has created this fitting tribute. Additionally, Commander Mike Kellett of the American Legion Department of Connecticut, 3rd District (Fairfield County) has created a special virtual tribute. Click here to view.

Norwalk

Mayor Harry Rilling and the American Legion are encouraging residents to pay tribute to fallen heroes at dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m.) on Memorial Day, by lighting candles and placing them on front porches or leaving a light on in a front window. In the absence of Norwalk’s traditional Memorial Day remembrances, these displays will help honor those who served.

Westport

The Town of Westport has produced a virtual Memorial Day parade, complete with remarks by First Selectman Jim Marpe. The music is provided by Westport students, all recorded playing individually, with the recordings then spliced together and overlaid. Click here to view this wonderful tribute.

My best to you and your family for this Memorial Day. Please stay safe.

Gail Lavielle

State Representative, 143rd General Assembly District