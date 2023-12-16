Commerce Street detour expected to end soon

Wednesday on Commerce Street.

A Commerce Street detour has been frustrating drivers for weeks. It’s obvious the road is closed from the Wall Street side but in the other direction, the easiest solution is to go down Leonard Street and then cross Jason Milligan’s private parking lot to get to Isaacs Street, then to the desired Wall Street.

Chief of Operations and Public Works Vanessa Valadares said the roadblock should end next week. Worst case scenario, it will pause next week then resume in January.

She explained:

“The work being performed on Commerce Street is an Eversource gas project to install a new gas main line and abandon the old one in the area.

“Burns Construction is their contractor. The project started on November 27th. Burns should be about 70% complete by the end of {Friday}. Afterward, Eversource will camera the line; depending on the results, they can abandon the old gas main next Tuesday and Wednesday. If that happens, the work on Commerce St and Harbor Avenue shall be completed.