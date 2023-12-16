Quantcast

Commerce Street detour expected to end soon

By


Wednesday on Commerce Street.

A Commerce Street detour has been frustrating drivers for weeks. It’s obvious the road is closed from the Wall Street side but in the other direction, the easiest solution is to go down Leonard Street and then cross Jason Milligan’s private parking lot to get to Isaacs Street, then to the desired Wall Street.

Chief of Operations and Public Works Vanessa Valadares said the roadblock should end next week. Worst case scenario, it will pause next week then resume in January.

She explained:

“The work being performed on Commerce Street is an Eversource gas project to install a new gas main line and abandon the old one in the area.

“Burns Construction is their contractor.  The project started on November 27th.  Burns should be about 70% complete by the end of {Friday}. Afterward, Eversource will camera the line; depending on the results, they can abandon the old gas main next Tuesday and Wednesday. If that happens, the work on Commerce St and Harbor Avenue shall be completed.  

“If the abandonment cannot happen next week, they may be off the streets for a few weeks and return in January.”

Wednesday on Commerce Street.
Wednesday on Commerce Street.
Wednesday on Commerce Street.
Wednesday on Commerce Street.

Comments

Leave a Reply

sponsored advertisement

https://vimeo.com/869933285
Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Norwalk photos: Wall Street reversal

Read More

Election results sting, but Scicchitano ‘enjoyed every second of it’

Norwalkers weigh in on proposed zoning changes

Norwalk political notes: Election Night eruption

Dachowitz resigns, Norwalk needs a new CFO

Advertisement


Recent Comments