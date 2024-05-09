Commissioners, residents raise initial traffic concerns at public hearing on Norden Place

A new proposal for 10 Norden Place would bring an MTA transportation maintenance terminal to the site.

The Metropolitan Traffic Authority (MTA) is proposing to use part of the Norden Place site for a transportation maintenance terminal that would house about 150 employees who conduct maintenance and work on the railroads and their infrastructure.

The proposal would use about 113,500 square feet of an existing building and 155,000 square feet of the property for storage.

After the applicant presented, the commission opened the public comment section of the meeting Wednesday, but Steve Kleppin, the city’s director of Planning and Zoning noted that he, the commission, and the applicant would be reviewing “several pieces of information’ that came in Tuesday night, including a report from Transportation, Mobility, and Parking.

“We actually still have some open questions for the applicant,” Kleppin added.

For that reason, Chairman Lou Schulman said residents could speak if they chose to, but noted that they wouldn’t be allowed to speak again next week. Only four residents spoke on Wednesday evening, while others showed up to attend, but chose not to speak this week.

A look at the proposal

Attorney Liz Suchy, who is representing the owner of the property Norwalk Center LLC, said the site would bring 100 “brand-new jobs to Norwalk” including skilled trade positions. A total of about 150 employees would work out of the site. The basic operations would include employees driving to the site, getting their assignment for that day, and then leaving the site in an MTA vehicle to do work.

Those vehicles include dump trucks, mini-excavators, a 32-person bus, boom trucks, trailers, and logging trucks. Craig Yannes, the project’s traffic engineer, said they expected a maximum of two tractor trailer deliveries or larger materials per week.

The shifts run about 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during the week, with some evening and weekend shifts as needed. Workers would head out an hour or two after arriving, returning to the site after 2 p.m.

Yannes estimated the site would generate a maximum of 480 trips per day, including a maximum of 38 “larger vehicle” trips, meaning anything larger than a pickup truck.

Yannes said the additional traffic from the site wouldn’t make any of the intersections in the study area much worse than operations today. Those intersections include Strawberry Hill Avenue and Beacon Street, Strawberry Hill Avenue and Fitch Street, Winfield and Triangle Street, and Strawberry Hill Avenue and Norden Place.

Traffic questions and concerns

Both residents and some commissioners raised questions and concerns regarding the traffic related to the site, particularly as their start and end times closely align with school start and end times.

“One of the big concerns the public has is traffic is going to be coming to the site and leaving the site at the same times that people are going to school,” Commissioner Nick Kantor said.

Yannes said that there is a little bit of overlap between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. .

“The school day ends between 2:15 and 2:50 p.m.,” he said. “Yes, there will be some traffic returning to the site during that time.”

Kantor also asked if the MTA would consider adding a “work stop” on the tracks, which would allow workers to take the train and then be dropped off near the site. Stamford has a work stop right before the station, where the train stops and a single car opens, allowing workers to exit.

“Usually when there is a siding track, or additional tracks that go into a yard,” said Anamaria Bonilla, chief engineer for Metro North. “Here they’re on tracks, so it really wouldn’t be safe to stop a train on a mainline track and put that in our schedule.”

Kantor and Commissioner Jaquen Jordan-Byron said it was a “missed opportunity” to not think about having MTA workers commute by train.

Resident Dona Menton asked if the state could add an exit off I-95, which abuts the site, to help reduce the trips cars and trucks would have to make driving through East Norwalk.

“It might be a way to ease traffic going through East Norwalk and into Norden Park in some way, shape or form,” she said. “They just did all of these wonderful improvements on the bridge there. And I think that’s something that could have been considered. I think that they need to control the traffic coming through East Avenue—considering what’s going to be happening over the next couple of years with regards to the Walk Bridge.”

Resident Sonam Chosgial said cars and trucks already use his street as a cut-through off East Avenue, and expressed concern about additional traffic on the roads.

“I’m pulling up my car to my driveway, and people are squealing their brakes, almost trying not to hit me,” he said. “There’s kids out there. Things have gotten so out of hand.”

Anthony Pavia, who identified himself as one of the founding members of the City Hall Neighborhood Association, said the association’s concerns centered around traffic, particularly around East Avenue, which did not appear to be in the traffic analysis.

“At least from what I saw and heard, East Avenue was not included in the study area by the applicant’s traffic review when it was pretty clearly noted that vehicles from the people working at the facility and MTA vehicles would be indeed using East Avenue,” he said. “Our neighborhood association obviously is very invested in pedestrian safety and traffic on East Avenue.”

In addition to the residents who spoke, the East Norwalk Neighborhood Association has started circulating a petition that has more than 300 signatures, which, among other things, requests that this “application be DENIED due to negative environmental impacts to abutting residents and the negative quality of life impacts to all East Norwalkers who live work and travel through our neighborhoods, and the lack of any economic or community benefits to Norwalk.”

Members of the public can speak on this application at the next Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Wednesday, May 15 at 6 p.m.