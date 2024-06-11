Common Council approves Paladino for Police Commission

Ronald J. Paladino named to Police Commission

Lifelong Norwalker Ronald J. Paladino was named to Norwalk’s Police Commission, unanimously approved by the Common Council at its May 28, 2024 meeting.

A 34-year information technology specialist at global military/aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Paladino also owned and operated a security alarm company for 21 years, eventually selling the business in 2017. He’s been active in the Republican Town Committee, West Norwalk Association, Norwalk Clean and Green, Long Island Sound Task Force, and Mid-Fairfield County Voluntary Action Center. Paladino’s grandchildren attend Norwalk Public Schools.

According to a news release, “Paladino’s professional background equips him with valuable insights into security and technology, essential aspects of modern policing.”

Norwalk’s Police Commission consists of the mayor and four appointees serving two-year terms. Last November, Norwalk voters overwhelming approved a measure that included increasing the size of the Police and Fire Commissions to five members. The Commissioner position, once a mayoral appointee, now requires Common Council approval.

Former Zoning Commission Chairman Nate Sumpter was appointed to the Police Commission in January, leaving one vacancy left to be filled.