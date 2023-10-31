Common Council at Large candidates explain their views

The 2023 Election is Nov. 7.

Common Council at Large candidates listed the issues they think are Norwalk’s greatest challenges recently when facing voter panels in City Hall. They answered off-the-cuff questions from citizens, on topics ranging from sustainability to affordable housing.

Some compared the League of Women Voters of Norwalk candidate forum to speed dating, as the 11 candidates present rotated from area to area in 10-minute segments. Ordinarily, the League has had all candidates sit at a long table in front of the crowd but given the unwieldy situation of 14 candidates to interview, opted for the new set up.

Some tables featured themes. District E Republican candidate Ernie DesRochers asked everyone about the new Norwalk High School project. Lisa Brinton, Chair of the Independent Party Norwalk Town Committee, asked multiple candidates about building in a flood zone. And Tanner Thompson offered a twist on the affordable housing issue, asking how market rate housing could be made more affordable.

What’s the biggest challenge?

Patricia Agudow, Independent

Protecting Norwalk’s quality of life is the biggest challenge ahead, according to Independent candidate Patricia Agudow.

“I have three components to that,” she said. “One is we have to reduce this development-mania, and the density that’s happening in our city. It’s happening too fast. It’s not that we should never grow, we need to grow smarter, more resiliently from an environmental perspective, but smarter from an infrastructure perspective.”

Component two is the infrastructure, such as the wastewater treatment plant, and component three is governance.

“I call it governance, which is having our city grow our tax base with property owners, not just developers, and to make sure we’re getting the monies from the state we need for our educational system. We can’t be second to last in the state of Connecticut, for our students,” she said.

Jo Bennett, Independent

“We are a party of single party rule. We don’t we don’t have competing voices; we have voices from one party – 24 of our 25 elected offices that are held by Democrats,” said Independent candidate Jo Bennett. “…In a healthy democracy, you have checks and balances.”

Rich Bonenfant, Republican

“The big challenge, I think, is controlling the growth of Norwalk,” said Republican candidate Rich Bonenfant. “You know, how many more cars you want on East Avenue? It’s getting really cramped … the pressures on the schools. We’re building tall buildings and puts fire departments at another level of equipment and response kind of needs, to go with that controlling the crime that goes with it. And the infrastructure, you know, how much pollution can you take in the Long Island Sound?”

Greg Burnett, Democratic incumbent

“There’s several areas where I think we can focus our attention, but for me, one of the at the top of the list is creating, I won’t use the term affordable housing, but workforce housing, creating opportunities, spaces for those that work in Norwalk such as our teachers, firemen, policemen, etc, nurses so that they can afford to live in Norwalk,” said incumbent Council Democrat Greg Burnett.

Luis Estrella, Republican

“Every resident faces a different challenge, whether it’s zoning, whether it’s personal issues, we all have different challenges. We all have different issues that we feel are important near and dear to us,” said Republican candidate Luis Estrella. “But with me personally, the problem that feels the biggest in Norwalk is our lack of having elected officials that speak up on our behalf… (there’s) more that speak up more for their party than they do for their constituents.”

He said, “I’m here to be your voice.”

Josh Goldstein, Democratic incumbent

“There are a lot of challenges for sure. But I think one of the really big challenges is really dealing with climate change, because it is genuinely here,” said incumbent Council Democrat Josh Goldstein. He mentioned flooding and said, “We’ve done a lot of work over the last couple of years to improve drainage in our streets, and invested in in grants and studies and other in other opportunities to try and find both nature based solutions to improve our sound ecologically. But also to make sure that our streets and parking lots and other have the ability to drain water better. Because a lot of these storms have happened so fast.”

Glenn Iannacone, Republican

“I think taxes are crazy in the city,” said Republican candidate Glenn Iannacone. “My taxes went up $1,000 this year. For elderly people, you know, you’re going to get to the point where you will be able to afford to taxes anymore. We have to be able to control our spending.”

John Levin, Republican

“I think the greatest challenge facing the city is simply managing development and growth carefully, making sure that people are protected, and the city is still able to grow and invite new families to come and live here. But also preserve what we’ve got. It needs to be done carefully,” said Republican candidate John Levin.

Zoning enforcement needs to improve and while zoning citation hearings are broadcast on YouTube, the process lacks transparency because no minutes are posted.

“It’s traffic, it’s affordability of housing, it’s quality of life,” he said. “…Growth is a good problem to have. Cities that don’t have it want it.”

Johan Lopez, Democrat

“I know there’s so many overlapping themes … everything’s interconnected. From an economics point of view, the first thing that comes to mind for me is improving the relationship with the Board of Education,” said Democratic candidate Johan Lopez. “I would do that by following up and taking on the recommendations that were provided to us from the efficiency study. On top of that … I would encourage them to have quarterly meetings, share information, discuss new ideas, discuss the challenges, and work towards resolving a lot of the issues that are perpetuating the instability.”

Nora Niedzielski-Eichner, Democratic incumbent

The Council has limited authority, “But I think that really the goal for us is to maintain Norwalk as a welcoming place,” said incumbent Council Democrat Nora Niedzielski-Eichner. The trick is to balance services and “growth has allowed us to increase our services. Growth has allowed us to have actually more energy efficiency, more water efficiency; we use less water in the city now than we did in the 1980sbBecause new construction is much more efficient. So our goal really in many ways is to remain a place where people can come from all over the world all over the country settle in find a community that fits them.”

Barbara Smyth, Democratic incumbent

“It’s a challenging question, because there’s a lot that we have to address, and they’re big challenges. But I do think that the biggest challenge we have, is leaving a resilient and sustainable city for our kids and grandkids,” said incumbent Council Democrat Barbara Smyth.

Smyth said she supports the creation of a Stormwater Authority, something the Council has been working on. “We’re actually due to get a report on how we can go about doing that soon so that we can address some of the flooding.”

Answering questions near a City Hall exit are Common Council member Greg Burnett (D-At Large) and Democratic candidate Johan Lopez, left.



Affordable housing

Two Democrats making the circuit together were asked about affordable housing.

“One of the things that we can do is continue to partner with organizations that are promoting that mode of housing,” said incumbent Greg Burnett. “For example, Open Door Shelters is focusing on obtaining some property that will be truly workforce housing, in two- and three-bedroom units that will allow people who might fall between a certain economic level to actually live in those types of developments.”

The Council is working on an affordable housing plan, he said. “We opted out to not submit a plan last June, just put words on the paper, we told the state we’re going to take our time, we’re going to do it right.”

Newcomer Johan Lopez spoke of public-private partnerships. “The thing that people tend to get confused about is that anything with density development and infrastructure, there’s shenanigans,” he said. “But also the most successful countries in the world have been able to leverage socio economic benefits to help the local business while implementing economic policies, plans and investments that help with uncontrolled sprawl. That’s been well documented all over the world, I’ve seen it at World Bank.”

Republican candidate John Levin and Democratic incumbent Barbara Smyth answer questions in the City Hall Community Room.

Make the unsubsidized housing affordable?

Tanner Thompson, after hearing Republican candidate Rich Bonenfant say “affordable” housing is subsidized, asked how unsubsidized housing could become affordable.

“The problem is that the demand vastly outweighs the supply,” said Democratic incumbent Josh Goldstein. “We have a residential vacancy rate of one and a half percent, which is incredibly low. What that results in is things that should be more affordable, like an average one-bedroom apartment … it’s just much higher than it should be.”

The Council legalized accessory dwelling units as a tool to increase the supply, he said.

Republican candidate Glenn Iannacone said that in the 1980s tenants of a housing project outside of Washington D.C. worked together and “ended up buying the project from the Housing Authority…. I think it’d be interesting to look at something like that in Norwalk.”

“You know, if the answer you’re looking for is to just build so many apartments that the price goes down, that’s not going to work,” said Republican candidate Rich Bonenfant. “So what will work? I don’t know, you just got to go by the market.”

Independent candidate Patricia Agudow called it a conundrum. She volunteers for Open Doors and “you have people trying to get on their feet and not be homeless and have that prevented, they can’t afford anything.”

They can’t afford 50% rent, she said. “I don’t know the right answer to that question yet. I have to research that. And that means a lot to me.”

Independent candidate Jo Bennett agreed with Agudow. She mentioned State Statute 830-g, which mandates that communities need to have at least 10% affordable housing, and said Norwalk’s leafy neighbors seem immune to the requirement.

“I hate to sound callous, but Norwalk is not going to solve Connecticut’s affordability and housing supply issue,” Bennett said. “We aren’t going to say it’s a nationwide issue. It’s a statewide issue. And Norwalk has done a lot toward it, to the point where you know we will continue to develop but suddenly at some point we have to say ‘make your own breaks,’ because (of) our infrastructure.”

A table in the far end of the City Hall Community Room.

Flooding?

Democratic incumbent Josh Goldstein took issue with Lisa Brinton’s assertion that Water Street flooding has gotten worse due to development, specifically mentioning Soundview Landing.

Goldstein said he lives there and,” This is not an uncommon thing. And Water Street floods even when there’s, you know, a high tide, and it’s not even a big rain event.”

He said, “I actually think that drainage in that area on the surrounding streets has been much better. In fact, if you go on Day Street, or if you go on Concord, there’s not nearly the kind of flooding as you see on Water Street. And that not that didn’t used to be the case.

Republican candidate Glenn Iannacone said the city shouldn’t be building on Water Street.

‘I used to be the Deputy Director of Emergency Management,” Iannacone said. “At that point, I wrote a grant to have one-way valves put on Water Street to keep the water from flowing back up through the drains. Unfortunately, it didn’t go through, but it would have worked. But I had an idea, hopefully.”

Answering questions in the kitchen off the City Hall Community room is Republican Common Council at Large candidate Luis Estrella, right.

New Norwalk High School

Ernie DesRochers, a Republican seeking to represent District E, said the new Norwalk High School project will cost “probably three times the amount of money interest that was originally proforma-d.” Given the inflationary environment, costs will rise and “my guess is it will be $300 million before it’s done.”

“I think with any project, there’s a proposed number, and there’s some type of level of fluctuation that comes. I don’t think that’s anything unprecedented,” said Democratic incumbent Josh Goldstein. “I would also note that while the sticker price is going to be, I don’t know exactly what it is, but let’s say it is the number that you suggested. The state will be reimbursing the city at least 60%. And that was a deal secured at the state level by Senator Duff and our legislative delegation. … It’s not actually going to hit as hard as you think.”

“I’m totally against it,” said Republican candidate Glenn Iannacone “We haven’t even finished paying for the science wing we built a few years back.”

Older schools need investments, and “we shouldn’t be spending all this money on Norwalk High

School,” he said.

Incumbent Democrat Barbara Smyth said some years ago the State was funding updates to the existing school but “they were we were running across a lot of problems with budgeting. Finally, the State actually said, ‘We cannot continue to throw money into the school, because it’s too expensive to renovate.’”

So it was the State’s idea, because the high school has a cement building, she explained. “They were sick and tired of putting money into a school that it just was too expensive.”

Republican candidate John Levin said, “Norwalk High School is 50 years old. And I would normally expect the buildings just last longer than that because they’re just buildings. But in the case of Norwalk, it appears as if we got a fantastic grant from the state that is very, very significant that would facilitate construction of a new high school.”

He said, “Building technology has improved dramatically, building materials have improved, everything about buildings has improved. It is highly impractical to renovate large 50-year-old buildings and bring them up to current standards.”

Republican candidate Luis Estrella said, “No one understands why we’re getting a new school in the first place. Everyone that I’ve spoken to feels the school is perfectly fine. Everything is fine. There’s minor repairs that can be done, but not at the cost of $250 million dollars.”

“Facilities is part of providing a quality education,” said Democratic incumbent Nora Niedzielski-Eichner. “Kids can’t learn if it’s too hot ,if it’s moldy, if they don’t have the science labs, the resources that they need. Norwalk High School has to be replaced because it is no longer fixable.”

She said, “Whatever decisions were made in the past is the past, but it was built in such a way that, the concreting-in means that every repair is, you know, incredibly expensive. They literally have to jackhammer pipes to try to fix a leak. And so that decision was made because that school cannot be fixed the way that it is.”

Republican candidate Rich Bonenfant cited his experience as a former Council member, leading the Land Use Committee. He had just visited the high school with Council member Bryan Meek (R-District D) and, “nothing wrong in that school,” he said.

“That’s a solid school. The fields are beautiful. There’s all new lockers, all new bleachers, new cogeneration systems, all the things that when you knock it down, you’ll be paying for those things that you knocked down for another 10 years. There’s nothing wrong with that school that couldn’t be fixed,” Bonenfant said. “If you can’t get Wi Fi … drill a hole, run a wire. … I think it’s a huge waste.”