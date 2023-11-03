Common Council District B: Dajaun Wiggins

Dajuan Wiggins. (Contributed)

At-Large, Democrat

Describe how your occupation will assist you in serving Norwalk and give three brief but specific examples, including what committees on which you hope to serve.

In my role as the Executive Director of the Youth Business Initiative (YBI), I am well-positioned to serve Norwalk in several impactful ways. YBI’s mission is centered on empowering underprivileged youth with essential workforce readiness and business development skills, aligning perfectly with the goals of the Community Service Committee I aspire to join. Specifically, I will actively engage in activities aimed at preparing young individuals for successful entry into the job market, facilitating community inclusion and engagement, and fostering small business growth to enhance Norwalk’s economic vitality. My commitment is to support and enrich the community through the implementation of practical initiatives and programs that benefit all residents, ensuring that every child in Norwalk has the opportunity to thrive.

The Norwalk Charter is on the ballot for its first major revision in about 100 years. Assuming it passes, would you support forming a new Charter Revision Commission in the coming term to address unfinished business? What would be your top three priorities for change? Can you explain why?

I am a strong advocate for forming a new Charter Revision Commission should the Norwalk Charter undergo its first significant revision in nearly a century. Adapting to the changing needs of our community is essential, and a new commission will help us address the unfinished business. My top three priorities for change would be to reform the Chief of Police appointment process to involve the community, modernize the charter’s structure to reflect our current challenges and opportunities, and empower local governance for a more inclusive and effective city governance. These changes are vital to ensure that our charter aligns with our evolving city and continues to serve as an effective guiding document.

“Housing affordability” means different things to many people. The current standard is based on the median income of Fairfield County, which is $84,233 per household. A job that pays $30 per hour misses that standard by approximately $22,000. What is your definition of Housing affordability, and do you think the standard should be made more equitable?

My definition of housing affordability centers around the concept of “smart housing.” It should be determined by an individual’s or household’s income, ensuring that housing costs are within a reasonable proportion of their earnings. Equitability in housing affordability means that everyone, regardless of their income level, can access housing that allows them to comfortably cover their expenses, save, and participate fully in their communities without fear of displacement. The current standard, based on the median income of Fairfield County, may not accurately reflect the economic diversity of our community. Thus, making the standard more equitable, by considering individual and household income levels, is a necessary step to ensure that housing remains accessible and affordable for all residents.

Editor’s Note: This candidate opted not to answer all six questions.