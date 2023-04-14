Common Council authorizes restroom renovations, opioid settlement participation

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Common Council news:

Middle school restroom renovations moving toward completion

restrooms to be refurbished Opting into opioid settlement

NHMS & WRMS kids to find renovated restrooms this fall

Restroom renovations are set to resume at Nathan Hale and West Rocks Middle Schools, picking up the project begun just over two years ago.

“In April 2021 the City approved Capital Budget Funds in the amount of $1,500,000 for restroom improvements at middle schools (Nathan Hale, West Rocks and Roton). The work required in the bathrooms varied from minor to substantial renovations. Most of the minor improvements were completed in the summer of 2021 (for approximately $250,000) and at this time, we are proceeding with the implementation of remaining improvements that were identified,” JoAnn Acquarulo, recently hired as Assistant Building & Facilities Manager, wrote in a memo to Common Council members.

On Tuesday, the Council approved a $578,000 contract with Pat Munger Construction Company, Inc. as part of the consent calendar, meaning there was no comment. Council member Bryan Meek (R-District D), who vowed in January to prevent consent calendar votes on spending until the City figures out “how to conduct public business in public,” was absent.

Eight bids came in for the work on 50-51 restrooms, Acquarulo said April 5. Documents show the highest bidder wanted $1.2 million.

The work described in the memo:

“Epoxy Finishes – Repair and patch existing wall and floor tiles and finish with epoxy paint.

“Toilet Partition System – Toilet compartments, urinal screens, and coat hooks.

“Toilet Accessories – Grab bars (other accessories to be provided by Norwalk Public Schools)

“Plumbing Fixtures – Sinks, faucets, toilets, and urinals (as needed).

“Misc. Repairs – Patching walls/ceilings and replacement of ceiling tiles as required. Note, most ceiling and light fixtures (with new LED) were replaced as part of 2021 Maintenance and Repair Project.

“Replace and install new emergency light fixtures in order to comply with fire codes.”

Acquarulo, on April 5, said work will begin June 26 and be done mid-August.

City Hall restrooms

In further bathroom news, the Council approved a $77,000 contract with HV Contractor Corporation for City Hall first floor refurbishments, also on a consent calendar vote.

City Hall was renovated in 1987 and the bathrooms were never redone, Building and Facilities Manager Alan Lo said April 5. About eight years ago the partitions were electrostatically refinished but they’ve become rusty.

The renovation includes new countertops, sinks, partitions, and painting. Existing toilets and plumbing components will remain.

“We’re not wasting money working on the tile,” he said. “…We are focusing on the first floor, because that’s the floor that we get the most use.”

Opioid settlement

The Council unanimously agreed to accept its portion of national settlements in lawsuits filed against CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Allergan and Teva, seeking to recover costs of the opioid epidemic.

“The amount is to be determined based on what each state receives,” Assistant Corporation Counsel Brian Candela explained.

This wasn’t on the consent calendar but was added to the agenda at the end of the meeting. Council members Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large) and Ed Camacho (D-At Large) recused themselves.

NationalOpioidSettlement.com explains:

“In late 2022, agreements were announced with three pharmacy chains—CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart—and two additional manufacturers—Allergan and Teva. In January 2023, each of those pharmacy chains and manufacturers confirmed that a sufficient number of states had agreed to the settlements to move forward. As with the 2021 National Settlements, states and local governments that want to participate in the 2022 National Settlements now will have the opportunity to “opt in.” The greater the level of subdivision participation, the more funds will ultimately be paid out for abatement. Assuming maximum participation, the 2022 National Settlements require:

“Teva to pay up to $3.34 billion over 13 years and to provide either $1.2 billion of its generic version of the drug Narcan over 10 years or $240 million of cash in lieu of product, as each state may elect;

“Allergan to pay up to $2.02 billion over 7 years;

“CVS to pay up to $4.90 billion over 10 years;

“Walgreens to pay up to $5.52 billion over 15 years; and

“Walmart to pay up to $2.74 billion in 2023, and all payments to be made within 6 years.”

Signing on guarantees recovery from the five defendants, Candela said. If the City didn’t sign on, “then there would be an extremely high likelihood that there would be no recovery at all, because the sister case is up on appeal.” That case was dismissed and “obviously, the appellant is at a disadvantage in that regard.”

He said there was another case settled in 2021, and “the City has already received some money from original defendants. These are new defendants.”