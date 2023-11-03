Common Council, District C: Read Auerbach

District C, Republican

Describe how your occupation will assist you in serving Norwalk and give three brief but specific examples, including what committees on which you hope to serve.

Read Auerbach. (Contributed)

As a retired fire captain of the Norwalk community, I’ve dedicated the best years of my life ensuring the safety and well-being of our families and homes. I believe that this rich history of public service equips me uniquely to serve our community in a broader capacity.



1. In-Depth Understanding of Public Safety During my tenure as a fire captain, I’ve been on the front lines, navigating emergency situations and collaborating with various city departments. This firsthand experience will be invaluable as I advocate for policies that prioritize the safety and security of our residents. I would be honored to serve on the Public Safety & Emergency Management Committee or similar, ensuring that our district is well-prepared for any challenge.



2. Budgetary Experience: Managing a firehouse taught me the importance of fiscal responsibility. Every dollar had a purpose, be it for equipment, training, or maintenance. This practical experience with budgets will be vital when reviewing and deciding on the district’s finances.



3. Community Outreach and Collaboration One of the lesser-known aspects of being a fire captain is the role of community engagement – from school visits to community events. I’ve built relationships with residents, local businesses, and community leaders alike. This positions me uniquely to bridge divides and foster collaboration within our community. I am eager to bring this collaborative spirit.

The Norwalk Charter is on the ballot for its first major revision in about 100 years. Assuming it passes, would you support forming a new Charter Revision Commission in the coming term to address unfinished business? What would be your top three priorities for change? Can you explain why?

The Norwalk Charter Revision is the framework that has guided our community’s growth and development. I am so thankful that the recent changes to the Charter are a testament to our city’s commitment to staying dynamic, progressive, and responsive to the needs and aspirations of our residents.



However, as we applaud the progress made, we need to make this present day.



Single-party dominance, irrespective of which party it is, may not always cater to the diverse needs and aspirations of all Norwalk residents. By building minority party representation on the Common Council, we can safeguard against the pitfalls of one-party rule and ensure that decisions are made with the best interests of all citizens in mind.

Do you believe Norwalk should have a Civilian Police Review Board and why or why not?

I would have concerns supporting a Civilian Police Review Board as I believe that while it can have some positives such as community trust, I fear that civilians might not understand the complexities and intricacies of police work, which could lead to misguided judgments.



I think we are better suited in Norwalk with community-police relations and other local programs that engage the department and the community.

Residents, city officials, and local law enforcement should engage in a collaborative dialogue to decide what’s best for Norwalk, considering both the potential benefits and challenges.

There is a constant public battle between city government, the school board, and concerned citizens. It seems that all are “dug in” with their positions, eager to “defeat” the other to win their own agenda. What would you specifically propose to bring all groups to the table to solve issues rather than fight about them? Policy changes and revisions can certainly be part of your answer.

As a Norwalk CT resident running for council, I would prioritize open and transparent communication between all stakeholders involved in the education system. I would actively seek input from teachers, parents, and the Board of Education to understand their concerns and needs. By fostering collaboration and creating a platform for meaningful dialogue, we can work together to address issues, rebuild trust, and ultimately improve our education system for the benefit of our students. Additionally, I would advocate for clear and accountable leadership within the central office and boe to ensure that decisions are made with the best interests of the community in mind.

“Housing Affordability” means different things to many people. The current standard is based on the median income of Fairfield County, which is $84,233 per household. A job that pays $30 per hour misses that standard by approximately $22,000. What is your definition of Housing affordability, and do you think the standard should be made more equitable?

We must ensure that new developments in our district genuinely meet our neighborhood’s housing needs. Homeownership isn’t feasible for all, so we need affordable rental options to support and nurture community growth. One-bedroom apartments at $2100/month aren’t universally affordable; we must address this.

What would you propose to move Norwalk’s government agencies, businesses, organizations, and private citizens towards a zero-carbon footprint?

As a candidate for council in East Norwalk and Wolfpit neighborhood, I propose a comprehensive plan to make Norwalk more environmentally friendly. This plan includes transitioning to renewable energy, improving public transportation and active mobility options, enhancing energy efficiency, promoting sustainable development, implementing recycling and waste reduction measures, educating the community about carbon reduction, and seeking collaboration and funding to support these initiatives. These efforts aim to reduce Norwalk’s carbon footprint, enhance air quality, and create a sustainable community for residents in these neighborhoods.