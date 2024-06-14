Quantcast

Common Council presents “Norwalk 101” on Monday, June 17

Norwalk’s Boards, Commissions and Committees.

Norwalkers can get a comprehensive look at the structure and departmental functions of city government when the Common Council presents “Norwalk 101,” a special civic engagement meeting.

The meeting will take place on Monday, June 17, at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall Community Room, located at 125 East Avenue, according to a news release. For Zoom attendees, its Webinar ID: 820 5186 4658, Dial In: 646 558 8656,  Link: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82051864658 .

Expect presentations by department heads, Council members, commissioners and board representatives, followed by a Q&A.  There will also be a segment about joining a board or commission.

Vacancies are at Boards and Commissions Vacant List. Interested parties can either apply at the site or email their resume to Assistant City Clerk Esther Murillo, at [email protected].

