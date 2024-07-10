Common Council says goodbye to two members 

Council members Melissa Murray (left) and Jenn McMurrer (right), photographed on the night they were endorsed, had their last meeting as Common Council members on July 9, 2024.

On Tuesday, Norwalk’s Common Council sent council members Jenn McMurrer and Melissa Murray off with a tearful goodbye and a standing ovation.

Both council members, who represent District C, submitted their letters of resignation earlier this year.

Murray, who said she was leaving due to scheduling conflicts with getting her master’s degree in Family & Health Communications at Fairfield University, thanked her fellow council members for the “time, the mentorship, for the conversations.”

“I’m really excited about some of the things that we’re doing, so I’m excited to see what you do,” she said.

McMurrer, who is stepping down due to family issues that need attention, fought back tears as she said goodbye to her colleagues.

“On one hand, I know I’m doing what’s right for my family, and at the end of the day, that’s really all that matters in the world to me,” she said, thanking them for supporting her and allowing her to be away for hours for council business.

“On the other hand, this is one of the greatest privileges. It’s oftentimes a challenging and thankless job, but it can also be rewarding, knowing that you’re serving your neighbors and your community in a way that not a lot of people can say they have done or will do. I have met and worked with some of the most amazing and dedicated people. I served, knowing in my heart I was doing this job for all the right reasons. I always reminded myself of my why for getting involved, and that was to give back to my community and make it a little bit better than when I started.”

Resident Diana Paladino Christopher also shared her appreciation for McMurrer’s work.

“I’m really proud to call her a friend, but I’ve also been really proud to have her as my council representative,” she said. “She’s truly not a politician. She is a mom and a member of the community. She’s a neighbor. She’s setting up lemonade stands for our kids on a Sunday morning. She’s a mom you chat with at school pickup—those are the people that we love having represent us.”

All council members praised McMurrer and Murray for their energy, spirit, and passion for the city, particularly McMurrer who had been on the council for an additional term and chaired the Public Safety and General Government Committee.

“I understand how difficult of a choice this is, but as family comes first, and we always know that, and your beloved family is here right now to support you, and so that speaks volumes about who you are as a person,” Council President Darlene Young said to McMurrer.

“And we just hope that you stay engaged. You don’t necessarily have to be sitting around this table to be engaged in the city. And to be honest, a lot of the work, the good work that gets done, comes from outside…so I hope that you stay involved.”

Council members praised McMurrer for her efforts in advocating for and supporting the addition of social workers to the police department, as well as the start of a new council newsletter to better inform residents.

“It’s a lasting achievement that has already shown tremendous benefits to our residents now and into the future,” Council member Josh Goldstein said of adding social workers. “That is a lasting change … it’s working, and it’s genuinely saving lives. So when we talk about legacy and actually making our community better for people who live here, there’s no doubt.”

Council member Greg Burnett told McMurrer to “stay Jenn,” and continue to push and ask the council “common sense questions” that helped them make better decisions.

Council member Barbara Smyth thanked both of them, citing McMurrer for always bringing her heart and soul to the job.

“Melissa, it was short—you did come into this with a lot of enthusiasm, and I hope that you’ll take that enthusiasm and, you know, spread it around elsewhere and do good,” Smyth said.

Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner told both of them that she was grateful for their time for a job that is “not easy to do.”

“I also appreciate your love for the city, and I think that your passion for your district also came through,” she said. “I recognize that both of you have made some very hard choices, and I appreciate the ways in which I know both of you will continue to serve the city and serve the people that you care about.”

Council member Nicol Ayers also echoed the long hours and hard work that go into the job, which is particularly hard for parents.

“This early exit at first irritated me,” Ayers said about McMurrer. “I was like, ‘Where are you going? We got work to do, we got stuff to do.’ But as we begin to have these conversations and we begin to unpack her real life, I supported her decision, and I never wavered, because there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes that people will never know that we do and we have to endure. Jenn McMurrer is a powerful woman, but she’s also an empowered woman, and that is something very unique for us.”

However, Ayers also cautioned the impact of having people like McMurrer step away.

“We do a lot of things good, but when we lose people of the magnitude and the quality of Jenn McMurrer, even if it’s for family reasons, we’ve got to think of how we’re doing our job, and if we’re doing it the best that we can do it, because we can’t lose too many more good people,” Ayers said. “We have so much work to do in this city.”