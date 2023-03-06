I’m concerned about Norwalk.

I’m concerned the City administration and the Board of Education administration can’t come to a reasonable budget agreement. 4% much too low; 12.5% maybe too high; maybe 8% could be a good target.

I’m concerned that the City government has gotten so used to zooming that they use it as a convenient way to work from where they’re at rather than coming to interact with the public.

I’m concerned that we are not putting as much focus on the mental health of our youth as we should be.

I’m concerned that our counselors and teachers are not getting the full support that they need. Every few years they are looking at someone threatening to cut staff.

I’m concerned we are duplicating services; just wondering why we have two executive directors of leadership development.

I’m concerned that we may spend money updating some City departments that would take away necessary money to run programs like our middle school arts, activities and sports program which over the past two years have been a big success for school spirit and student growth.

I’m concerned that the new proposed 500 apartment and retail complex to be built in the heart of South Norwalk will be unaffordable for those who live in South Norwalk. We have a few vacant stores on Washington Street. Some studios start at $1,700 a month and go up past $3,000 for a one bedroom.

I’m concerned we are not serving the youth of Norwalk as much as we should be. The last community gathering place that I can remember which serves the town was the old YMCA. Which is still vacant. Maybe the City can eminent domain that building, just a thought. We need an affordable place where all are welcome.

I’m concerned that more of the great families that made Norwalk will walk away if we can’t get our act together with supporting our school system and all the students that need the help.

We’re Norwalk! We don’t want to be Stamford.

I’m concerned affordable housing is just a catch phrase, there’s just isn’t enough of it in the city of Norwalk.

Who’s concerned? Dougie P and most of the city of Norwalk.