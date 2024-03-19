Concord School Principal Medard Thomas to Return from Leave

Medard Thomas, the popular principal of Concord Magnet School, will return to work Thursday after more than three months of unexplained administrative leave, Norwalk school officials announced.

“Superintendent Dr. Alexandra Estrella is pleased to announce that Mr. Medard Thomas will be returning to his position as principal of Concord Magnet School on Thursday, March 21,” according to a joint statement by Norwalk Public Schools and the Norwalk Association of School Administrators.

“The team will work with Mr. Thomas to ensure a smooth transition,” it added.

Officials representing the school district and the administrators association could not immediately be reached for further information or comment.

School officials have declined to discuss why Thomas was put on leave, calling it a confidential personnel matter. The announcement of his return also provided no details.

“Norwalk Public Schools can confirm that Principal Thomas is on leave with pay and without prejudice pending consideration of a personnel matter,” Norwalk Public Schools Media Relations Specialist Emily Morgan had said in December. “As you know, we consider personnel matters to be confidential and we have no further comment at this time regarding the nature of the personnel matter or the length of his leave. However, we are working promptly to resolve the matter.”

On Feb. 6, parents and students rallied at Norwalk City Hall to protest Thomas’ absence and what many called a lack of transparency about why the popular principal–widely known as “Mr. T”– was on leave and when he might return.

“We’re going to keep making noise and letting people know that we support our principal until he’s reinstated and he comes back to us,” said Nicole Chu, a parent.

A second protest had been scheduled for tonight, March 19.

Assistant Principal Jennifer Scanlan has served as interim school principal since Thomas’ leave began.

Thomas, a Norwalk resident, became principal of the school in July 2015. He arrived with 20 years of experience as teacher and school administrator. He served as an assistant principal in Bridgeport, assistant head of school in Stamford and New York City, and assistant principal and teacher in Greenwich.

Last October, the month before his leave was announced, Thomas was featured in promotional photos and a video posted on the school district’s Facebook page for “our celebration of Principal Thomas (a.k.a. Mr. T) for National Principals Month.”

In the weeks and months after his departure, school officials took pains in their public comments to maintain confidentiality about the reasons for his leave. Superintendent Estrella said in December that Thomas had been “placed on administrative leave without prejudice.”

“I take this opportunity to clarify that Mr. Thomas has not been terminated or disciplined in any way by Norwalk Public Schools, and that his leave is consistent with our practices in personnel matters,” Estrella said.