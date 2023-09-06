‘Confidentiality’ prompts concern in attempt to get 1TD water usage data

Tuesday’s Norwalk Common Council Public Works Committee meeting on Zoom.

The First Taxing District would provide the Water Pollution Control Authority (WPCA) with water consumption data of its customers, “including total metered gallons, service address, owner’s name, account number, and account type,” under a data sharing agreement up for consideration by the Common Council Public Works Committee at its Tuesday online meeting.

For activist Diane Cece, the agenda item prompted “confusion and concern” that information would be turned over to “a third party that’s an autonomous Authority within the City.”

For Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large), the item is an “excellent example of why we should not have separate authorities doing all this incredibly crucial work like managing our waters and sewers.” As charter revision progresses, she’ll be saying “I think it is ridiculous that we have multiple taxing districts doing all this stuff. We shouldn’t need confidentiality agreements do this, because this should just be city business.”

Cece’s comments came ahead of any explanation of the cryptic agenda item. She’d had an email exchange with Assistant Corporation Counsel Darin Callahan but was still unclear, she said.

“It’s my understanding still in the state of Connecticut that a utility bill that contains your name, address and an account number is a valid form of legal identification in the state,” Cece said. “…You’re asking First District Water to share literally those three things.”

WPCA charges sewer fees based on estimated water consumption and “we want to be more accurate in our billing,” Public Works Committee Chairwoman Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) said.

It would only apply to commercial customers because residential customers are charged a flat fee, Chief of Operations and Public Works Vanessa Valadares said.

The First Taxing District suggested the arrangement and it’s really a confidentiality agreement, Callahan explained. The City has historically asked for the data “and we’ll get a response back that it’s subject to privacy laws,” he said; the district’s lawyer reached out to suggest that something could be worked out under State Statute 7-245 through 7-237 258.

The City already has the all the data except the meter usage and is party to the agreement because staff members are assigned to WPCA, Callahan said.

Norwalk Senior Engineer Ralph Kolb said SNEW (South Norwalk Electric and Water), a Second Taxing District company, “has been providing us all the water consumption data since the beginning when the city first started billing sewer use fees.”

Much of the half hour conversation focused on why the City wants all the information, not just the commercial customer information. Valadares said there’s no plan to change the way sewer use is billed, but First Taxing District doesn’t separate the data. “It is easier for them to transfer everything to us, that’s the bottom line.”

Kolb said there’s grey area in how “commercial” is defined, as apartment buildings are considered “residential” by the district but don’t get a flat rate from WPCA.

Valadares said separating the data will be easy as the City uses land codes.

“When we receive the data, probably 99% of the residential ones, we’re not even going to look at it, we’re going to drop that in our database,” she said.

“I support the language that says we’re grabbing everything,” Council member Bryan Meek (R-District D) said. “And I think you should also go further and look at residences that are doing, you know, 500 flushes a month versus 5,000 for the same size property. It should be looked at, it’s not fair to people who don’t, people who are conserving, to pay the same freight as illegal apartments using way more resources than we ever intended for them to use.”

“This data sharing agreement seems to me like an interesting step towards a conversation about whether we should be metering residential, as well,” Niedzielski-Eichner said. “You know, it, anything that encourages conservation is probably good for us in the long run.”

She also said, “There’s no identity theft, who’s going to be running away with your water consumption data in some sort of way that I think is going to be particularly risky here.”

Again, everything but water consumption data is already in City records, according to Callahan and others.

“For the most part, I think the account number wouldn’t be known, either. But you know, you’re not talking about date of birth and social security numbers or things,” Callahan said.

Smyth suggesting tabling the item so the language could be clarified, including to differentiate residential from commercial. A unanimous vote to table followed.

