Congratulations to NPS’ Jim Martinez
I would like to congratulate Jim Martinez, Education Administration for School Counseling and Social Services K-12 for Norwalk Public Schools. During National Hispanic Heritage Month, Jim recently learned that he will be awarded the Latino Administrator of the Year award by U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, former Commissioner for Education in Connecticut. The Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS) will host their 19th annual gala awards ceremony in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Jim will receive the award.
Bien hecho, mi hermano!
Sherelle Harris
Norwalk Board of Education member