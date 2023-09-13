Quantcast

Congregation offers non-theistic Jewish High Holiday services

Three non-theistic Jewish High Holiday services will be conducted by the Congregation for Humanistic Judaism of Fairfield County, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation located at 10 Lyons Plains Road in Westport.  According to a news release, the services will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

  • Rosh Hashanah Service, Friday Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Yom Kippur Kol Nidre Service, Sunday Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Yom Kippur Memorial and Closing Service, Monday Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.

There’s no charge to attend, but registration is needed for the live events or the streams, at High Holiday Services 2023 Tickets, Fri, Sep 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM | Eventbrite

The Fairfield County Congregation Is affiliated with the Society for Humanistic Judaism.  Their website is at Humanistic Jews | Congregation for Humanistic Judaism of Fairfield County

