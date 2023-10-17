ConnDOT: Avoid I-95 between exits 16 and 18 this weekend

Screenshot of the I-95 Bridge Lateral Slide webpage, taken at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

NORWALK, Conn. — Drivers heading northbound on Interstate 95 this weekend will find a major headache in Westport as the Connecticut Department of Transportation replaces the bridge over Saugatuck Avenue, at exit 17. Southbound drivers will face the same problem the weekend after next.

“We are advising the public to avoid the area, if possible, as 95 is going to be reduced to three lanes,” ConnDOT Spokesperson/Communications Manager Josh Morgan said.

ConnDOT is beginning its “accelerated bridge construction lateral slide” on the northbound side at 8 p.m. Friday and traffic will be “severely restricted” until 6 a.m. Monday, according to a news release.

The same process for the southbound side will begin 8 p.m. Friday Nov. 3 and conclude 6 a.m. Monday Nov. 6, the news release said.

Interstate 95 at Saugatuck Avenue. The northbound side is on the right. (Connecticut Department of Transportation)

What’s a lateral slide?

“For the last six months we’ve been building bridges directly adjacent to I-95,” Morgan said. This weekend, the northbound side of the bridge will be removed and the new bridge “slid” into place.

“Instead of taking 12 months of staged construction, we’re able to replace this span in a weekend,” Morgan explained. “This is a called accelerated bridge construction and is a new technique we’re using here to minimize traffic impacts on these heavily traveled corridors. Two weeks later we’ll do the southbound span in the same manner.”

The goal of the Median Reconstruction and Resurfacing of I-95 Norwalk Westport Project is to increase driver safety, the news release said. “This will be achieved by reconstructing the center median and right shoulders along with resurfacing of the highway mainline and ramps at Interchanges 16 and 17.”

You can watch the process on the project’s website, Morgan said. The image will refresh every 10 minutes.