ConnDOT seeks public input on Route7/15 Norwalk project

The Connecticut Department of Transportation’s preferred choice for revamped Merritt Parkway interchanges in Norwalk, Alternative 26.

NORWALK, Conn. — Citizens are invited to an Aug. 16 public hearing on two alternatives being considered for the Route7-15 project, which would rework the interchanges of Route 7 and the Merritt Parkway, and the Merritt Parkway with Main Avenue.

The project reportedly dates to the early 1990s but in 2005, when early stages of construction were underway, work stopped due to litigation. A court ruling prompted its cancellation, and the Connecticut Department of Transportation (ConnDOT) went back to the drawing board. Funding challenges caused a second cancellation in 2013 but three years later ConnDOT was back at it, holding citizen meetings in 2017-2019 to gather input.

Now, ConnDOT and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) have prepared an Environmental Assessment/Environmental Impact Evaluation (EA/EIE), examining the potential environmental impacts of the two preferred alternatives.

Both versions would replace the two historic bridges over Main Avenue and lower the roadway. A wider Main Avenue would result, allowing space for turn lanes, wider sidewalks and bicycle facilities.

Glover Avenue would be widened, and a new bridge built over the Norwalk River. Two new traffic signals would be installed on Main Avenue for “a total of three-closely spaced signalized intersections,” the EA/EIE states. Creeping Hemlock Drive would be realigned to the north and widened, and a traffic signal would be provided at the existing westbound Merritt Parkway off-ramp.

The four existing tight-loop ramps at Interchange 40 would be eliminated, allowing for:

An eastbound weaving lane between an eastbound Route 7 entry ramp and an improved exit loop ramp in the southeast quadrant of the Route 7 interchange

Both versions aim to enable connections between Route 7 and the Merritt Parkway in all directions.

The alternative dubbed “21D,” a variation on a proposal preferred by the public in 2009, would cost $209 million. ConnDOT prefers its Alternative 26, will comes in at an estimated $109 million budget.

Alternative 21D.

21D

The description of version 21D specifies a “longer Route 15 ramp acceleration and deceleration lanes westbound.”

“The westbound entrance ramp would be built between a recently constructed residential apartment building and Route 15. As currently conceived, the new ramps would be at or below the elevation of Route 15,” the EA/EIE states.

Additionally, 21D would require 11 new bridges. Several powerlines might need to be relocated.

26

Alternative 26 features a “modified diamond interchange with Route 15” at interchange 39 to “retain the existing loop ramp in the northeast quadrant and the existing direct connector ramp in the southwest quadrant” and “optimize traffic operations,” the EA/EIE states.

It states, “To avoid further weaving on the westbound Merritt Parkway for the southbound Main Avenue movement, an independent ramp would be located between the westbound weaving lane and the new residential building to the north.”

Alternative 26 would require the construction of four new bridges. No powerline relocations are required.

Why 26?

“Alternative 26 would impact two of three archaeological sites that were recommended as NRHP (National Register of Historic Places)-eligible in Phase II testing, however, data recovery may be utilized at sites that cannot be avoided by construction. Alternative 21D would not impact any of the three archaeological sites,” the EA/EIE states.

However, ConnDOT finds many advantages to 26:

“Notably fewer impacts to wetland resources in terms of the number, total area, and linear feet of wetlands and streams impacted compared to Alternative 21D.”

“Less impact to wildlife habitat and less increase in impervious cover within the watershed.”

“Fewer ramps and bridges and thus more modestly scaled and more in keeping with the context of the Parkway than Alternative 21D.”

“Greatest opportunity to preserve and enhance natural features and systems of the Merritt Parkway landscape, integrate the roadway into a park-like setting with appropriate topography and planting clusters, reduce maintenance, and design access and egress ramps as Parkway amenities, by virtue of its compact footprint of built elements.”

“Preliminary capital construction cost estimates are approximately $109 million for Alternative 26 compared to $207 million for Alternative 21D. In addition, a Benefit-Cost Analysis found that Alternative 26 is projected to yield the greatest multiple of benefits to costs with a benefit/cost ratio of 3.89 (more beneficial) whereas Alternative 21D is projected to yield a ratio of 2.37 (less beneficial).”

“In summary, Alternative 26 would meet the goals with substantial advantages compared to Alternative 21D,” the EA/EIE states. “Although impacts to archaeological resources are anticipated with Alternative 26, methods to mitigate those impacts have been identified. Therefore Alternative 26 has been identified as the Preferred Alternative.”

The public hearing runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug 16 in City Hall, located at 125 East Ave. ConnDOT states: