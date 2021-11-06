Connecticut legislators tout infrastructure package

The House of Representatives passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package late Friday.

A statement from U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich) explained:

“Today, the House of Representatives passed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which will provide approximately $550 billion in new funding. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide almost $5.4 billion to the state of Connecticut and will create more than $100 billion in competitive grant programs for which organizations across the state will be eligible to apply.

“This bill has already passed the Senate and will move swiftly to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law. It will finally bring American roads, rail, and bridges into the 21st Century and beyond. The bill includes landmark investment in public transportation, including Amtrak and regional rail, and makes repairs to bridges and highways that are necessary for us to remain competitive in the global economy. In addition, it will bring safe water, reliable broadband internet, electric vehicle infrastructure, updated ports and waterways, and much more to millions of Americans.”

“For decades, Republicans and Democrats in Congress have talked about working together to pass a game changing investment in roads, rail lines, and broadband. Today, we finally did it,” U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said in a statement. “Both houses of Congress passed the biggest bipartisan investment in infrastructure in our nation’s history, an investment that will create new jobs, finally fix our nation’s crumbling infrastructure, and deliver serious cost savings to Americans,” said Murphy. “I was proud to fight for billions of dollars in funding to improve the Northeast Rail Corridor, protect Long Island Sound, and upgrade Coast Guard infrastructure because all of this ultimately leads to job creation in Connecticut.”

The news release from Murphy, a member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, offered further information:

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes the following wins for Connecticut:

"$30 billion for the Northeast Rail Corridor: These dollars will fund much needed maintenance and upgrades to Connecticut rail infrastructure, including repair of major bridges and station upgrades;

"$489 million for United States Coast Guard, that includes all the projects in Connecticut;
"Failing Steam System Replacement at Coast Guard Academy ($25M)
"Chase Hall Renovation at Coast Guard Academy ($28M)
"City Pier Improvements in New London ($6M)

"Murphy's BuyAmerican.gov Act was also included in passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“TheBuyAmerican.gov Act will establish a centralized online hub to increase transparency and ensure federal agencies prioritize the purchase of American-made goods in compliance with existing law.”

The Northeast Rail Corridor funding will enable Connecticut to start to make good on promises to lower the commute time to Manhattan, Murphy said in a video posted to his Facebook page.