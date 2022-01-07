Connecticut pols mark one-year anniversary of U.S. Capitol riot

Wilms: ‘All those who participated should be fully prosecuted’

NORWALK, Conn. – Thursday marked a “dark and terrible milestone, the anniversary of the most abhorrent attack on our country’s democratic institutions,” U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said to about 300 people attending an online vigil for Democracy, inspired by what’s now called simply “January 6,” the attack on the nation’s Capitol one year ago.

“But that day was not an isolated incident. It was a symptom, a symbol of the deeper destructive virus of violent extremism and domestic terrorism that continues to infect our nation,” Blumenthal said in a videotaped message, echoing thoughts shared by others. “The attack reminded us how fragile and endangered our institutions are, when our leaders fail to protect them.”

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich) said he and U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-3) were among the last members of Congress to get out of the chamber as supporters of then-President Donald Trump violently broke in, and “witnessed the weapons drawn on the insurrectionists.”

“As they tried to beat down the door, we witnessed an awful lot of panicked Capitol police officers, who kept us safe,” Himes said. “And as horrible as that day was, as horrible as my personal experience was, I will tell you that I am more concerned today for the future of our democratic republic than I was on January 6.”

For one thing, Trump refuses to acknowledge that he lost the 2020 election and for another, polls show “some two thirds of Republicans” believe President Joe Biden is illegitimate, in spite of “60-plus court decisions” that found no evidence of a stolen election, Himes said.

“And third, and just as concerning is that in swing states around the United States, Republican legislatures are working to end what went wrong for them last time,” taking authority way from the election officials who showed integrity and instead giving the authority to partisan legislators, Himes said. “…We have a lot of work to do.”

“Maybe what I think about first today is those police officers that lost their life, those that sustained significant injuries, and those that still to this day come to that building, knowing that the threat is not vanished, and that once again, they may be called upon to defend their country,” U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said.

He expressed hope that Congress would pass a voting rights bill, “that will go a very long way towards preserving our democracy” and go “a very long way to making sure that we survive this moment.”

Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said, “We actually made tremendous gains in voting rights in Connecticut over the last year. In the last session alone, we passed voting rights for parolees, we codified the right to have registration at the DMV. And we did pass, finally, onto the ballot in 2022, a constitutional amendment to allow Connecticut to have early voting.”

And, “Although it was a year of reckoning in many ways, and the violence that people have talked about has continued, particularly, frankly, against election officials like myself, mostly in swing states, but everywhere,” she said. “Despite the anger and the divisions of our country, we made progress here.”

The vigil was organized as a call to action.

“January 6 was a ‘canary in the coal mine’ moment, alerting us that the struggle is no longer over the definition of or implementation of democracy but rather, whether our imperfect democracy will continue to exist and even grow or merely become a cover for autocratic rule of the few over the many,” said organizer David Vita, Director of Social Justice at the Unitarian Church in Westport.

“We call this gathering a vigil because we are not here as passive observers but as vigilant actors,” the Rev. John Morehouse said. “And that’s different than vigilantes which is the negative side of that.”

‘It’s become clear’

Democrats elsewhere were also making a call to action.

“One year after the treacherous assault on the US Capitol, it’s become clear that the deadly attack and Republican Party machinations before and after it had brought our nation to the brink of disaster,” State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) said in a Facebook video. “The good news is that we as Americans have a solution to this madness. …We must vote later this year, and again in 2024, for candidates who are committed to protecting our democracy, our Constitution and our rule of law.”

Republicans in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona are planning to replace “troublesome election officials” who refused to “bow to Donald Trump’s demands to fix the election in his favor,” Duff said. “Over the past year, 16 Republican governors have signed laws making it more difficult to vote.”

NancyOnNorwalk reached out for other opinions.

Acting Norwalk Republican Town Committee Chairman Fred Wilms wrote:

“The mob attack on the Capitol was an assault against our Republic. I never thought I would see such a thing. All those who participated should be fully prosecuted. I accept that Joe Biden is our President.

“Going forward we need to overhaul the Electoral Count Act of 1887 so the confusion around the role of Congress is eliminated.

“I remain optimistic about America. We have been through worse and have always overcome.”

Lisa Brinton, founder of Independents for Norwalk, wrote:

“I think hyper partisan politics and individuals or organizations encouraging polarization or stoking violence threatens our democracy. However, in our ~250 years as a Republic, we’ve faced and overcome several difficult periods in history. Rhetoric on both sides of the aisle must be toned down, especially in the age of social media and cable news, but I believe in the resilience and strength of our American norms and institutions.”