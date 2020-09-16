Connecticut REALTORS® endorse Dathan for District 142

NORWALK, Conn. —A Connecticut realtors association has endorsed State Rep. Lucy Dathan (D-142) in her drive for reelection.

Connecticut REALTORS® (CTR), which reportedly represents 17,000 members involved in all aspects of Connecticut real estate, endorsed then-State Rep. Fred Wilms (R-142) in 2018, when he was being challenged by Dathan. Wilms is seeking to retake the seat.

Dathan thanked CTR for recognizing her dedicated efforts in her first term, a press release said. “She has worked tirelessly during the last two years to improve the quality of life for her constituents including most recently when the state was forced to shut down due to COVID-19 safety protocols. Lucy stepped forward acting as an advocate working with the Board of Realtors, Governor Lamont and DEDC Commissioner Lehman to ensure that real estate transactions would be able to proceed under the waiver program and function smoothly following safe guidelines and protocols.”

District 142 includes part of Norwalk and New Canaan. Dathan lives in the Silvermine area of the latter. Wilms is a Norwalk resident.

“CTR’s endorsement of her re-election bid demonstrates how Rep. Dathan’s priorities align well with the legislative program of the Realtors and is evidenced in her responses to the questionnaire they used to evaluate candidates and ‘determine who may best ensure there is a positive environment for living in or transferring property in Connecticut,’” the press release said.

CTR “votes to provide endorsements to candidates where there is significant rationale/evidence of support of real estate issues. Only real estate issues are considered in Association endorsements,” its website states. CTR is said to be Connecticut’s largest professional trade association.

The Dathan campaign press release cites CTR policies supported by Dathan:

Reforming the property tax

Improving the state’s infrastructure

Increasing opportunities for home ownership

Protecting the environment

Advocating for critical programs to address the opioid crisis in Connecticut and its impact on our communities and families.

It said, “Lucy shares CTR’s belief that ‘real estate is essential to economic recovery and stability in the state and helps to build communities.’”