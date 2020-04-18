Connecticut’s COVID-19 death toll passes 1,000; first ‘rapid’ testing center opens in New Haven

The number of people in Connecticut who have died from coronavirus topped 1,000 Friday.

“It’s a milestone tragic day,” Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday. The state’s death toll as of Friday was 1,036.

But the somber news came amid optimism from the governor. In the last 24 hours, the state reported a net change in COVID-19 hospitalizations of only 20 people.

“That’s a low number,” Lamont said. “That’s good news. Shows, again, that maybe, just maybe, our social distancing is working.”

Right now, about 2,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. But Lamont said hopeful hospitalization numbers now don’t translate into immediate loosening of sweeping restrictions on business and the economy that have upended Connecticut and the nation over the last month.

“We’ve got to stay serious in terms of maintaining our discipline for at least another month,” Lamont said.

In addition to net hospitalizations, new admission numbers are also trending downward, which Lamont said was another positive indicator. Over the last two weeks, he said the rolling three day average of new hospital admissions has dropped by about half.