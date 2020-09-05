Conserve water, consider Labor Day weekend info

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements:

Water emergency declared

Trash schedule for holiday week

Reminder: beaches closed to nonresidents

DPH Issues Labor Day Weekend COVID-19 Alert

Please conserve water

Mayor Harry Rilling has declared a water emergency, effective today, Sept. 5. It will remain in effect “until reserves reach an acceptable level,” a press release said.

“Water supplies may reach dangerously low levels if no significant rainfall is received in the near future,” the City announcement said.

This irrigation scheduled is effective through Oct. 31:

If the last digit of your address number is 0, 2, 4, 6 or 8 (even numbers), then you can water your lawn from midnight to 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. to midnight on Sunday and Wednesday.

If the last digit of your address number is 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9 (odd numbers), then you can water your lawn from midnight to 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday and Tuesday

If you don't have an address number, then you can water your lawn from midnight to 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. to midnight on Sunday and Wednesday.

These activities are unlawful and prohibited during the Water Emergency:

Sprinkling, watering , or irrigating shrubbery, trees, lawns, grass, ground cover, plants and flowers outside of the irrigation schedule, except when these items are intended for sale.

, or irrigating shrubbery, trees, lawns, grass, ground cover, plants and flowers outside of the irrigation schedule, except when these items are intended for sale. Washing automobiles , trucks, trailers, or boats except at automated facilities using no more than 45 gallons of potable water per vehicle.

, trucks, trailers, or boats except at automated facilities using no more than 45 gallons of potable water per vehicle. Washing or flushing walks , driveways, pavement, porches, or other outdoor surfaces.

, driveways, pavement, porches, or other outdoor surfaces. Use of fire hydrants for purposes other than the protection of public safety by a public agency.

for purposes other than the protection of public safety by a public agency. Filling or draining ponds or lakes used for private or public recreational purposes.

or lakes used for private or public recreational purposes. Knowingly allowing leaking plumbing fixtures.

Norwalk Police Officers will first advise violators to curtail prohibited activities, the announcement said. Failure to comply will result in the issuance of a fine not to exceed $90 per day for each day the violation exists.

Chapter 57C of the Norwalk Code of Ordinances provides the Mayor with this authority.

“Cooperation from the public during this time is essential to making sure we have water when we need it,” the release said.

You can find out more about conserving water by going here and here.

Norwalk Labor Day shutdown

No garbage or recycling will be collected on Monday Sept. 7, according to a press release. Monday’s pickup will take place on Tuesday Sept. 8., Tuesday’s pickup moves to Wednesday and so on throughout the week. Friday’s collection will be on Saturday.

The Crescent Street transfer station and South Smith Street yard waste site will be closed on Monday, and will resume regular hours on Tuesday.

City Hall will be closed on Monday, and will be open by appointment only starting on Tuesday.

For more info, visit norwalkct.org, or call (203) 854 3200

Beaches for residents only

“Norwalk beaches are closed to nonresidents on weekends and holidays, including Labor Day this Monday,” Rilling’s Friday update said. “Swimming was restricted on September 3, but will be allowed throughout the weekend. Members of the public are encouraged to call the Norwalk Beach Hotline at (203) 854-7938 for the latest updates.”

“It looks like a sunny weekend, and it might get crowded, so I encourage residents to call ahead and have alternative plans in place just in case we reach capacity” Rilling is quoted as saying.

COVID-19 alert

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) has issued a COVID-19 alert statewide for Labor Day Weekend after seeing clusters of cases recently among college students, as well as a concern over the many gatherings and cookouts that are scheduled all over Connecticut for the holiday weekend, a State announcement said.

“DPH Acting Commissioner Deidre Gifford MD MPH is urging all Connecticut residents – especially young adults – to take all necessary precautions to avoid risking exposure to COVID-19 and spreading infection,” it said.

“The alert from the DPH needs to be taken seriously,” Rilling said in a press release. “Picnics or play dates need to be socially distanced and people need to wear a face covering. I ask everyone to be extra cautious and mindful this holiday weekend. Even a small gathering can cause big issues if proper guidelines are not followed.”

“So far, 10 COVID-19 cases have occurred among Sacred Heart University students living off campus, and more test results are pending. Sacred Heart has approximately 3,000 students living on campus and 2,500 who live off campus in the surrounding communities of Bridgeport, Fairfield and Trumbull,” the State announcement said.

“We have a beautiful weekend coming up. But as we celebrate the holiday, DPH is reminding CT residents that small gatherings of family and friends are a major source of infection,” Acting Commissioner Gifford is quoted as saying. “In the past several weeks in Connecticut, we are seeing small gatherings of friends and family leading to COVID-19 infection. If you are getting together with anyone who doesn’t live with you, please: wear your mask, maintain social distance, wash your hands frequently, and use hand sanitizer. In addition, our partners in local health departments will be monitoring restaurants and other public spaces to be sure our Re-Opening rules are adhered to.”